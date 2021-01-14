Mercer International Inc. Commences Tender Offer for its 6.500% Senior Notes Due 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer"), for any and all of its outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Notes"). The Tender Offer is made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

The Offer to Purchase more fully sets forth the terms of the Tender Offer. The Notes and other information relating to the Tender Offer are listed in the table below: