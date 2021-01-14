ZW Data Action Technologies Selected as Key Agent for 360 Security Technology Inc.

ZW Data has been maintaining a long-term cooperative relationship with 360 Company in various fields. This key agent arrangement intends to extend their relationship to in-depth and close cooperation for precision merchant advertising on digitized platform. It is also expected to provide more secured data-driven and digital monitoring solutions to the merchant clients. The parties expect that the cooperation will create a potential affiliate income of $5 million for 2021.

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that it was selected as a key agent for merchant advertising in 2021 by 360 Security Technology Inc., the largest Chinese internet security company (Shanghai: 601360) (“360 Company”).

About ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, China, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) offers online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services for enterprise clients. Leveraging its fully integrated services platform, proprietary database, and cutting-edge algorithms, ZW Data Action Technologies delivers customized, result-driven business solutions for small and medium-sized enterprise clients in China. The Company also develops blockchain and artificial intelligence enabled web/mobile applications and software solutions for general public, enterprise clients, and government agencies. More information about the Company can be found at: http://www.zdat.com/.

About 360 Security Technology Inc.

360 Security Technology Inc. is the largest provider of Internet and mobile security products in China. Founded in 2005, 360 Company is the pioneer of free Internet security. It launched 360 Total Security, 360 Mobile Security, 360 Security browsers and other national security products, as well as 360 enterprise security browsers for government and enterprise users. With the vigorous development of artificial intelligence and Internet of Everything, the "Great Security Age" has arrived. In order to solve the multi-dimensional security needs of users, 360 Company has created a series of intelligent hardware products including mobile phones, children's watches, smart cameras, driving recorders and home firewalls through product and technology innovation, and is committed to solving network security issues such as security, travel safety, and home security for users through intelligent products. For more information, please visit: http://www.360totalsecurity.com/.

