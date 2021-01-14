FirstService Residential Extends Market Leadership Position in New York City

Founded in 1963, Midboro is one of the leading residential property management firms in New York City, with 15,000 units under management across more than 150 condominium and cooperative properties. With the addition of Midboro, FirstService Residential’s New York operations will oversee more than 600 properties encompassing almost 100,000 units under management.

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that FirstService Residential, the North American property management leader, has recently acquired Midboro Management, LLC (“Midboro”). Michael Wolfe, President of Midboro, has retained a minority equity interest and will continue to run day-to-day operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This important transaction further bolsters our position as the clear leader in the marquee New York City market,” said Dan Wurtzel, President of FirstService Residential New York. “Midboro has a long track record of success and an exceptional reputation in New York City, particularly within the cooperative property space. We are delighted to be partnering with Michael and welcome his entire team who will continue to support the day-to-day operations of the Midboro managed properties. We look forward to bringing complementary capabilities to service our collective client base and drive further growth in the New York market,” he concluded.

