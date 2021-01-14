 

Geophysics and Surficial Sampling Increase the Extent of Scottie Resources’ High-Grade Domino Zone

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 13:55  |  70   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report grab sample results and preliminary results from an induced polarization survey carried out over the Domino Zone. Numerous high-grade surficial samples (up to 81 g/t gold) increase the strike length of the mineralized zone to 900 metres, and the width to 450 metres. The Domino Zone was discovered in 2019, when high-grade surficial samples (up to 536 g/t gold) were collected in an area of recent glacial retreat. The zone is located on strike, 2 kilometres west of the known high-grade deposit of the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in the southern area of BC’s Golden Triangle.

CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “Our detailed mapping and sampling this year has shown that the structure discovered in 2019 is much more extensive than originally thought, and the high-grade mineralization is widespread and continues underneath the glacier to the south. Results from the IP survey suggest that there are highly prospective drill targets along the structure, just west of our 2020 drilling. The size and grade distribution of this mineralizing system indicates that it may host a significant gold deposit, and Scottie will continue to drill the expanding zone in 2021.”

Domino Zone

Located ~2 km due west of the Scottie Gold Mine, the Domino Zone exhibits similar mineralization style, grade, and orientation to the past-producing mine. Glacial retreat has only recently exposed this area, leading to the 2019 discovery of multiple large (10+ m long) massive sulphide lenses. During the 2019 program, first pass surficial sampling returned 9 samples over 5 g/t gold, including a 5.3 m long chip sample averaging 10.5 g/t gold, with the highest-grade grab sample graded 536 g/t gold and 129 g/t silver.

Table 1: Selected 2020 grab sample results from the Domino Zone.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d62ea79-50f6-4d57 ...

Figure 1: Plan view map of the Domino Zone illustrating the locations of the 18 holes drilled during the 2020 field season, and distribution of grab samples. *IP anomaly layer is a composite heat map comprised of corresponding conductivity highs and resistivity lows derived from a 2D inversion of IP data at a 50 m depth.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37ba681d-ad2a-4ba5 ...

Preliminary results from the 2020 mapping program include high-grade grab samples from three new showings, named Mystic, Moondance, and Gloria (Figure 1, Table 1). These showings were only recently exposed due to rapid retreat of the adjacent glaciers. None of these new targets have ever been drill tested. The distribution of these showings indicate that the Domino Zone is significantly larger than was first estimated in 2019, with a strike length exceeding 900 metres and a width of at least 450 metres, and suggests that mineralization may continue underneath the glacier. These three new zones will be drill tested in 2021.

Seite 1 von 2
Scottie Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Geophysics and Surficial Sampling Increase the Extent of Scottie Resources’ High-Grade Domino Zone VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report grab sample results and preliminary results from an induced polarization survey carried out over …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
112
SCOTTIE RESOURCES - Eric Sprott nun auch dabei im Golden Triangle z.B 73,32 g/t Gold auf 4,28m
08.12.20
4
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold Ov