Geophysics and Surficial Sampling Increase the Extent of Scottie Resources’ High-Grade Domino Zone
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report grab sample
results and preliminary results from an induced polarization survey carried out over the Domino Zone. Numerous high-grade surficial samples (up to 81 g/t gold) increase the strike length of the
mineralized zone to 900 metres, and the width to 450 metres. The Domino Zone was discovered in 2019, when high-grade surficial samples (up to 536 g/t gold) were collected in an area of recent
glacial retreat. The zone is located on strike, 2 kilometres west of the known high-grade deposit of the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in the southern area of BC’s Golden Triangle.
CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “Our detailed mapping and sampling this year has shown that the structure discovered in 2019 is much more extensive than originally thought, and the high-grade mineralization is widespread and continues underneath the glacier to the south. Results from the IP survey suggest that there are highly prospective drill targets along the structure, just west of our 2020 drilling. The size and grade distribution of this mineralizing system indicates that it may host a significant gold deposit, and Scottie will continue to drill the expanding zone in 2021.”
Domino Zone
Located ~2 km due west of the Scottie Gold Mine, the Domino Zone exhibits similar mineralization style, grade, and orientation to the past-producing mine. Glacial retreat has only recently exposed this area, leading to the 2019 discovery of multiple large (10+ m long) massive sulphide lenses. During the 2019 program, first pass surficial sampling returned 9 samples over 5 g/t gold, including a 5.3 m long chip sample averaging 10.5 g/t gold, with the highest-grade grab sample graded 536 g/t gold and 129 g/t silver.
Table 1: Selected 2020 grab sample results from the Domino Zone.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d62ea79-50f6-4d57 ...
Figure 1: Plan view map of the Domino Zone illustrating the locations of the 18 holes drilled during the 2020 field season, and distribution of grab samples. *IP anomaly layer is a
composite heat map comprised of corresponding conductivity highs and resistivity lows derived from a 2D inversion of IP data at a 50 m depth.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37ba681d-ad2a-4ba5 ...
Preliminary results from the 2020 mapping program include high-grade grab samples from three new showings, named Mystic, Moondance, and Gloria (Figure 1, Table 1). These showings were only recently exposed due to rapid retreat of the adjacent glaciers. None of these new targets have ever been drill tested. The distribution of these showings indicate that the Domino Zone is significantly larger than was first estimated in 2019, with a strike length exceeding 900 metres and a width of at least 450 metres, and suggests that mineralization may continue underneath the glacier. These three new zones will be drill tested in 2021.
0 Kommentare