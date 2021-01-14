Geophysics and Surficial Sampling Increase the Extent of Scottie Resources’ High-Grade Domino Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report grab sample results and preliminary results from an induced polarization survey carried out over the Domino Zone. Numerous high-grade surficial samples (up to 81 g/t gold) increase the strike length of the mineralized zone to 900 metres, and the width to 450 metres. The Domino Zone was discovered in 2019, when high-grade surficial samples (up to 536 g/t gold) were collected in an area of recent glacial retreat. The zone is located on strike, 2 kilometres west of the known high-grade deposit of the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in the southern area of BC’s Golden Triangle.



CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “Our detailed mapping and sampling this year has shown that the structure discovered in 2019 is much more extensive than originally thought, and the high-grade mineralization is widespread and continues underneath the glacier to the south. Results from the IP survey suggest that there are highly prospective drill targets along the structure, just west of our 2020 drilling. The size and grade distribution of this mineralizing system indicates that it may host a significant gold deposit, and Scottie will continue to drill the expanding zone in 2021.”