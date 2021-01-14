 

Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director

TORONTO and BROSSARD, Québec, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF) (U.S.:OTC:BFARF), a Canadian publicly listed bitcoin mining operation announces that, effective immediately, Mathieu Vachon has resigned as the Chief Information Officer and a Director of the Company for personal reasons unrelated to the Company.

Nicolas Bonta, Executive Chairman and Director of the Company stated: “The Company thanks Mr. Vachon as a founder and for his services as a key member of Bitfarms. Mr. Vachon was instrumental in founding the Company and the remaining team has been well trained to continue his vital work. We wish him the very best for the future.” Mathieu Vachon commented: “It has been my pleasure to work with the entire Bitfarms team. I continue as a substantial shareholder with full confidence in the current management to achieve full growth potential of Bitfarms.”

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Bitfarms is one of the largest public bitcoin mining operations in the world and is listed on the TSX-V. Founded in 2017, it has five industrial scale facilities across Quebec, Canada and is responsible for infrastructure activities of approximately 1% of the entire Bitcoin mining industry and daily Bitcoin mined. Bitfarms run vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, data analytics and engineers to deliver the computing power needed to drive the rapid growth of the global decentralized financial economy.

