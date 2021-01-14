Jushi Holdings Inc. Expands Retail Footprint in California

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the equity of Organic Solutions of the Desert, LLC (“OSD”), an operating dispensary located in Palm Springs, California, and approximately 78% of the equity of a retail license holder located in Grover Beach, California with the rights to acquire the remaining equity in the future (the “California Dispensary Acquisitions”). Jushi is also moving forward in the merit-based application process as one of only three selected applicants for a storefront retail (and ancillary delivery) permit in Culver City, California. On December 17, 2020, one of the Company’s subsidiaries entered into a long-term lease agreement for a bespoke, ground-up build. The closing of the California Dispensary Acquisitions, and the Company’s opening of a storefront retail (and ancillary delivery) dispensary in Culver City, are subject to state and local regulatory approvals. The three new locations will be in addition to the Company’s BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara store, which opened in October 2020.

“We are thrilled to continue the expansion of the BEYOND / HELLO retail brand in California with the addition of three premier locations,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “We will continue to target and evaluate attractive, limited license market opportunities in California for potential investment and expansion. I am excited to bring our customer-first approach to new markets and look forward to serving the local residents and visitors of Palm Springs, Grover Beach, Culver City, as well as continuing to serve the Santa Barbara community.”



Palm Springs Dispensary

With more than 14 million tourists per year, Palm Springs is an attractive market and luxury travel destination. Currently operating and conveniently located at 4765 E Ramon Road, one of the busiest streets in the city, OSD has been the leading revenue generator since the inception of Palm Springs adult-use cannabis program in 2018. OSD is strategically located across from Palm Springs International Airport (over 2.5 million travelers in 2019) and has ample dedicated parking spots. Upon closing, Jushi intends to roll out its best-in-class customer-first approach, including its online reservation ordering platform, and implement express pick-up and delivery options at the dispensary to drive new customer growth.