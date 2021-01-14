 

Crystal Denlinger Named Chief Scientific Officer for National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 14:05  |  27   |   |   

Dr. Denlinger to focus on advancing oncology research as part of NCCN's mission to improve and facilitate quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)—an alliance of leading cancer centers—today announced the appointment of Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, FACP, to the newly-created role of Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer. In this position, Dr. Denlinger will help to steer strategic direction for the nonprofit as well as oversee the NCCN Oncology Research Program (ORP). Her duties will also involve providing input into NCCN's clinical information program, including the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines), as well as various continuing education activities.

NCCN Logo (C)NCCN(R) 2018. All rights reserved.

"Crystal exemplifies everything NCCN looks for in a leader, from her scientific rigor and curiosity, to her boundless commitment for improving the lives of people with cancer," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "NCCN has been rapidly expanding our program for fostering innovation, knowledge discovery, and promising oncology investigation. Crystal is the perfect person to guide these collaborative research projects in order to improve the quality of cancer care worldwide."

"I am honored to be joining NCCN as Chief Scientific Officer," said Dr. Denlinger. "NCCN represents the highest standards in cancer care, working tirelessly through treatment guidelines, research programs, education, and advocacy to elevate and improve cancer care every day. I am excited to join the organization and its efforts to continually define optimal cancer care to ensure that those living with and through cancer can live their fullest lives."

Dr. Denlinger has long been a nationwide leader in oncology. She currently holds several leadership positions with Fox Chase Cancer Center—an NCCN Member Institution—including Chief, Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology; Deputy Director, Early Drug Development Phase 1 Program; Director, Survivorship Program; and Associate Professor, Department of Hematology/Oncology. She graduated from a combined BS/MD program at The College of New Jersey and Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, followed by residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center, and fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center/Temple University Hospital. She has authored hundreds of clinical research articles and abstracts and received awards from organizations that include the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Foundation and the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Denlinger also has an impressive history with NCCN. She currently chairs the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Survivorship, as well as serving on the Esophageal/Gastric Cancers Panel, the JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Editorial Board, and numerous abstract committees. She was named an NCCN Young Investigator Awardee in 2012 and received the NCCN Rodger Winn Award in 2018 for exemplifying leadership, drive, and commitment in service to developing clinical practice guidelines.

Dr. Denlinger will start at NCCN on April 15, 2021, while also continuing to see patients at Fox Chase Cancer Center in a limited, volunteer capacity.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

Media Contact:
 Rachel Darwin
267-622-6624
darwin@nccn.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/441768/NCCN_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crystal Denlinger Named Chief Scientific Officer for National Comprehensive Cancer Network Dr. Denlinger to focus on advancing oncology research as part of NCCN's mission to improve and facilitate quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
IBM Helps Audi UK Reimagine the Digital Customer Experience
Supermicro Showcases Industry's Best and Greenest Cloud Gaming, Video Streaming Workstations and ...
Why Multiple Reports Conclude 2020 was "The Year Of Streaming"
Engineered Wood Market to Garner $400.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Sandvik Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Automation and Digitalization in Underground and ...
VivoPower International PLC Recognized with Real Leaders Top Impact Companies Award
NIDA-Funded Study Evaluating Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Plus Bupropion for the ...
Hainan FTZ part of new opening-up paradigm
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments