 

VIOOH and Ubimo Announce Partnership to Offer Data-Driven Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Advertising on JCDecaux Inventory

Ubimo, a Quotient brand (NYSE:QUOT) powering Out-of-Home (OOH) sales, planning, measurement and programmatic buying, today announced its partnership with VIOOH, a leading marketplace for the programmatic selling of OOH advertising. This partnership provides agencies and advertisers access to inventory on the VIOOH marketplace, such as inventory from JCDecaux North America and enables them to activate against it with exclusive data and insights.

Using proprietary location intelligence technology, Ubimo combines multiple data sets—including Quotient’s exclusive purchase intent and sales data—to improve the efficacy of campaigns. This allows advertisers to understand and act on real-world behaviors, reaching consumers when and where it matters. With the addition of VIOOH’s supply-side platform (SSP) to Ubimo’s demand-side platform (DSP), advertisers will have access to JCDecaux’s premium digital billboard and street furniture inventory across key markets such as New York City, Chicago & Boston—allowing them to plan and execute more contextual and robust media campaigns.

“Programmatic DOOH provides brands immense flexibility and efficiency to deliver their targeted messages to audiences at the intersection of our premium digital inventory leveraging data & context,” said Jean-Luc Decaux, President & Co-CEO, JCDecaux North America.

Programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) can be used as a standalone solution or as a powerful part of an omnichannel campaign, providing advertisers with an opportunity to take advantage of a brand-safe, high-impact channel in today’s fast-moving and uncertain climate. Programmatically managing ad campaigns across different types of inventory, from street-level to venue-based, through Ubimo’s platform allows businesses to embed strategic insights into decision-making and improves flexibility and overall digital campaign performance.

“With current pressure to drive revenue as quickly and efficiently as possible, this is a great opportunity for brands to accelerate their adoption of programmatic DOOH,” said Gavin Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer at VIOOH. “Offering better targeting, decision making and campaign flexibility, programmatic OOH allows brands to pause, adjust, restart and optimize campaigns mid-flight, which enables efficiencies in media spend and optimized ROI that would be difficult to achieve otherwise. We’re looking forward to expanding our accessibility for advertisers with Ubimo.”

“This partnership increases the scale and caliber of our DSP offering for the ad buying community,” said Gilad Amitai, VP Revenue and Operations, Ubimo, a Quotient company. “We are excited to further establish ourselves as a leader in the programmatic DOOH marketplace, especially during this extended period of uncertainty when advertisers are expected to be much more efficient, dynamic and nimble with where and how they choose to run their campaigns.”

The announcement sees Ubimo further supporting advertisers’ increasing need for quality, granularity, measurability and flexible media activation for their OOH campaigns.

About Ubimo

Ubimo, a Quotient brand, powers Out-of-Home sales, planning, measurement, and programmatic buying with proprietary location intelligence technology. The audience-building capabilities allow Ubimo to activate real-world behaviors by unifying cross-device and online/offline data, creating granular views of shopper foot traffic, and improving campaign performance. For more information and to schedule a demo, please visit www.ubimo.com

About VIOOH

VIOOH is a leading global digital out of home marketplace. Launched in 2018 and with headquarters in London, VIOOH’s platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making OOH easily accessible.

Led by a team of digital OOH and programmatic tech experts, VIOOH is pioneering the transformation of the OOH sector, championing its role in enhancing omni-channel digital campaigns through the use of programmatic capabilities and data. VIOOH currently trades programmatically in 12 markets, with more to follow.

For more information about VIOOH, please visit www.viooh.com

