Elys Game Technology Expands Corporate Communications Team

“In response to our growing investor base in North America and Europe and our increasing analyst coverage, we are taking steps to reach this wider audience by leveraging our Nasdaq, NEO and Berlin Stock Exchange listings,” stated Michele Ciavarella, ELYS’s Executive Chairman. “For over 40 years, EMC has been aiding their small and mid-sized public company clients to establish brand awareness and increase the market share and customer base for their products and services, while also improving their clients’ visibility to retail and institutional investors. I am very pleased to add EMC’s wide range of associate partners to our talented group of in-house and external investor relations and branding professionals.”

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS; NEO:ELYS; BER:3UW) , an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced today the engagement of the international investor relations firm, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC), to its expanding corporate communications team of investor relations and branding specialists.

James Painter, President of EMC, said, “We are very impressed with Elys management, the rapidly expanding U.S. market sector, and their overall business strategy and approach to this market. We believe that the multiple global exchange listings that Ely’s has achieved says a great deal about company integrity and transparency and is consistent with the extensive analysis that we conducted for this engagement. We are excited to represent Elys Game Technology, Corp. as they prepare their products and go-to-market strategy to enter the regulated U.S. sports betting market in 2021.”

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Clermont, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.