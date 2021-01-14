 

Elys Game Technology Expands Corporate Communications Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS; NEO:ELYS; BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced today the engagement of the international investor relations firm, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC), to its expanding corporate communications team of investor relations and branding specialists.

“In response to our growing investor base in North America and Europe and our increasing analyst coverage, we are taking steps to reach this wider audience by leveraging our Nasdaq, NEO and Berlin Stock Exchange listings,” stated Michele Ciavarella, ELYS’s Executive Chairman. “For over 40 years, EMC has been aiding their small and mid-sized public company clients to establish brand awareness and increase the market share and customer base for their products and services, while also improving their clients’ visibility to retail and institutional investors. I am very pleased to add EMC’s wide range of associate partners to our talented group of in-house and external investor relations and branding professionals.”

James Painter, President of EMC, said, “We are very impressed with Elys management, the rapidly expanding U.S. market sector, and their overall business strategy and approach to this market. We believe that the multiple global exchange listings that Ely’s has achieved says a great deal about company integrity and transparency and is consistent with the extensive analysis that we conducted for this engagement. We are excited to represent Elys Game Technology, Corp. as they prepare their products and go-to-market strategy to enter the regulated U.S. sports betting market in 2021.”

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Clermont, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

Seite 1 von 3
Elys Game Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elys Game Technology Expands Corporate Communications Team Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS; NEO:ELYS; BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced today the engagement of the international investor relations firm, Emerging Markets …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
NASDAQ-Listed Elys Game Technology Dual-Lists on NEO Exchange
05.01.21
Elys Game Technology Joins the U.S. National Council on Problem Gambling in Advance of Launching its Sports Betting Platform in the U.S.
30.12.20
Elys Game Technology Becomes First Dual Listing Technology Company From NASDAQ to NEO Exchange