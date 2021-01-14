Charles River Partners with JADE Biomedical to Expand Biologics Capabilities
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with JADE Biomedical (JADE), a provider of end-to-end quality management services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The partnership will expand Charles River’s biologics testing capabilities geographically and help to accommodate demand for biologics therapeutics, especially cell and gene therapies, reaffirming the company’s commitment as a global development partner. This strategic relationship will also enable JADE to expand their current global Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) product testing operations in Shanghai into a second facility and further build upon its current offering of comprehensive biologics quality management and testing services.
As the biologics therapeutics industry across the globe continues to grow at a rapid pace, so does the demand for a reliable contract services partner. The recent growth in commercialization efforts in the cell and gene therapy market requires both scientific and regulatory expertise to navigate the complex, global regulatory environment. JADE’s deep understanding of global trends and the local environment, and its infrastructure designed to support clients of all sizes—from local start-ups to global organizations—makes it a highly valuable addition to Charles River’s network. The addition of a second testing facility, which will come online later this year, will provide additional capacity to better support clients’ growing needs. The new facility will offer GMP and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) services to clients.
- “Around the world, R&D efforts for cell and gene therapies are in high demand. Companies are seeking global partners who understand the complexities of this market, while also knowing how to navigate the nuanced regulatory environment in their region. Working with JADE, we will be able to combine our expertise to provide localized knowledge with a deep scientific and regulatory network, positioning both organizations as go-to partners for clients in this competitive market.” – Birgit Girshick, Corporate Executive Vice President, Discovery and Safety Assessment, Biologics Testing Solutions, and Avian Vaccine Services, Charles River
- “JADE was founded with the purpose of serving the growing needs of the biopharmaceutical industry, not only in China, but internationally. JADE is a contracted Biologics Quality Organization, Bio-CQO R , where end-to-end quality and regulatory technical services are provided as an important addition to the biologics outsourced services industry, filling gaps in shortage of expertise and leadership in quality and compliance. We are extremely grateful to the conducive regulatory environment in recent years in China, and the trust of leading, global biopharmaceutical companies that have allowed us to form a unique service model and brand. To continue our growth in biologics therapeutics, especially in the gene and cell therapy space, we needed a partner with global reach. With an industry-leading portfolio of services and regulatory expertise, Charles River will help us support an increasing number of clients globally and locally.” – Claudia Lin, PhD, Founder and CEO, JADE Biomedical
