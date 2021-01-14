Charles River Partners with JADE Biomedical to Expand Biologics Capabilities

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with JADE Biomedical (JADE), a provider of end-to-end quality management services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The partnership will expand Charles River’s biologics testing capabilities geographically and help to accommodate demand for biologics therapeutics, especially cell and gene therapies, reaffirming the company’s commitment as a global development partner. This strategic relationship will also enable JADE to expand their current global Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) product testing operations in Shanghai into a second facility and further build upon its current offering of comprehensive biologics quality management and testing services.

