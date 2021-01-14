 

The RMR Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced a regular quarterly cash dividend on its shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B-1 Common Stock of $0.38 per share ($1.52 per share per year). This distribution will be paid to RMR’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 25, 2021 and distributed on or about February 18, 2021.

The RMR Group LLC, or RMR, is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. It conducts substantially all business for its parent company, The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). RMR’s vertical integration is strengthened by more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 30 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com. Follow RMR on LinkedIn and on Twitter @The_RMR_Group.

WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based upon RMR’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond RMR’s control. For example, this press release states that RMR’s quarterly dividend will be $0.38 per share ($1.52/share per year) on RMR Class A Common Stock and Class B-1 Common Stock. A possible implication of this statement is that RMR will continuously pay quarterly dividends of $0.38/share per quarter or $1.52/share per year in the future. RMR’s dividend rates are set and reset from time to time by RMR’s Board of Directors. The RMR Board of Directors considers many factors when setting dividend rates including RMR’s current and expected earnings, commitments to fund its investments and the availability of cash to fund dividends as compared to alternative uses of such cash. Accordingly, future dividend rates may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be declared and paid. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements in this press release. Except as required by law, RMR does not intend to update or change any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



