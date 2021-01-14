Office Properties Income Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

WARNING REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based upon OPI’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond OPI’s control. For example, this press release states that OPI’s dividend rate will be $0.55/share per quarter or $2.20/share per year. A possible implication of this statement is that OPI will continuously pay quarterly dividends of $0.55/share per quarter or $2.20/share per year in the future. OPI’s dividend rates are set and reset from time to time by OPI’s Board of Trustees. The OPI Board considers many factors when setting dividend rates including OPI’s historical and projected income, normalized funds from operations, cash available for distribution, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay OPI’s obligations and fund OPI’s investments, distributions which may be required to be paid to maintain OPI’s tax status as a real estate investment trust and other factors deemed relevant by OPI’s Board of Trustees in their discretion. Accordingly, future dividend rates may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be paid. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward looking statements in this press release. Except as required by law, OPI does not intend to update any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005138/en/