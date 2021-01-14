Rivian, Chase Partner to Create an All-Digital Customer Financing Experience

“At Rivian, we’re focused on delivering truly exceptional customer experiences with every interaction,” said Chief Growth Officer Jiten Behl. “Chase is aligned with our goal of fully reimagining the vehicle purchasing process for the digital era and making the investments to deliver a best-in-class financing solution for Rivian customers.”

Rivian has selected Chase as their private label partner to provide customers with a truly digital-first vehicle financing journey. The private label Rivian Financial Services will deliver a best-in-class financing journey for retail customers through a highly transparent, interactive and simple purchase process. The program is set to launch in early 2021, ahead of June 2021 deliveries of Rivian’s R1T pickup.

“As customers increasingly look to do more online, we’ve activated our deep digital expertise across Chase to enhance the car buying experience,” said Jagdeep Dayal, head of Partnerships for Chase Auto. “The ability to seamlessly integrate financing into the purchase process helps our customers more simply secure a vehicle they will enjoy and can afford.”

Customers will be able to navigate a fully digital process at their own pace. Beginning with the credit application on rivian.com, customers can self-select a retail financing structure that best fits their needs. They will be offered a competitive, personalized decision within minutes that includes the ability to finance a variety of accessories to complement their electric adventure vehicle.

Customers will have the opportunity to review the financing details and electronically sign required documents. After vehicle delivery, customers can take advantage of digital servicing to view their account, make payments and obtain personalized customer support.

About Rivian

Rivian is developing vehicles, technology and services that inspire people to get out and explore the world. Rivian has development centers in Arizona, California, Michigan, Vancouver, and England; along with a 3.5-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Normal, Ill. Rivian will launch its products in the US in 2021. To learn more or pre-order a Rivian vehicle, visit rivian.com.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America’s households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 38 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005147/en/