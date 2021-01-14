 

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. selects Prudential to oversee $1.1B in retirement assets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis), one of the nation’s largest post-acute care providers with more than 325 skilled nursing centers and senior living communities in 24 states nationwide, has selected Prudential Retirement as record keeper for its defined contribution retirement plans. Prudential Retirement is a business unit of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005153/en/

Michael Domingos, Head of Sales and Strategic Relationships, Prudential Retirement (Photo: Business Wire)

Michael Domingos, Head of Sales and Strategic Relationships, Prudential Retirement (Photo: Business Wire)

As of Nov. 18, 2020, Prudential oversees Genesis’ $1.1 billion in retirement assets covering more than 22,000 employees across two plans. The contract adds to Prudential’s robust portfolio in the healthcare industry, where it currently oversees $20.1 billion in assets across 563 plans, helping more than 401,800 healthcare workers achieve financial wellness. Jim Edwards, AIF, principal and financial advisor at CAPTRUST, is the advisor to the plan.

For Genesis, it was Prudential’s solid understanding of their organization, people and needs, as well as its thoughtful and detailed plan design analysis that influenced their selection.

“We needed a recordkeeper who could offer creative solutions for the unique needs of our employees,” said Karen Halsted, vice president of corporate human resources at Genesis. “When Prudential presented a new, two-plan design structure, we knew their expertise was exactly what we were looking for.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that the number of healthcare jobs will grow more than any other occupation1 between 2019 and 2029, adding about 2.4 million jobs. This highlights a significant hiring challenge for the industry even prior to COVID-19. As healthcare organizations look to recruit and retain talent in a post-pandemic job market, emphasis on financial wellness and retirement readiness will provide a competitive advantage. In fact, Prudential’s 2020 Plan Sponsor Pulse Survey found that employee recruitment and retention was one of the top three reasons2 employers offer retirement plans.

“Healthcare leaders are experiencing unparalleled pressure to support their workers physically, emotionally and financially,” said Michael Domingos, head of Sales and Strategic Relationships at Prudential Retirement. “Prudential’s three-pronged retirement plan approach—plan design, financial wellness and income—addresses employees’ critical short- and long-term financial needs, allowing our partners like Genesis to focus on other critical business and operational priorities.”

For more information, visit www.prudential.com/employers/retirement.

About Prudential Retirement

Prudential Retirement delivers retirement plan solutions for public, private, and nonprofit organizations. Services include defined contribution, defined benefit and nonqualified deferred compensation record keeping, administrative services, investment management, comprehensive employee education and communications, and trustee services, as well as a variety of products and strategies, including institutional investment and income products, pension risk transfer solutions and structured settlement services. With more than 85 years of retirement experience, Prudential Retirement helps meet the needs of 4.7 million participants and annuitants. Prudential Retirement has $520 billion in retirement account values as of Sept. 30, 2020. Retirement products and services are provided by The Prudential Insurance Company of America (PICA), Newark, N.J., or its affiliates.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2020, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

__________________
1 BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook, Healthcare Occupations: https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/home.htm
2 Prudential’s 2020 Plan Sponsor Pulse Survey: https://news.prudential.com/content/1209/files/2020PSPulseSurveyDCLand ...

1044235-00001-00

Prudential Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. selects Prudential to oversee $1.1B in retirement assets Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis), one of the nation’s largest post-acute care providers with more than 325 skilled nursing centers and senior living communities in 24 states nationwide, has selected Prudential Retirement as record keeper for its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Prudential partners with US Department of Veterans Affairs to support military community’s financial well-being
07.01.21
Prudential Financial, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings; Schedules Conference Call
15.12.20
Prudential Financial elects Wendy Jones to Board of Directors