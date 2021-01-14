 

Semtech and Alpha-Omega Technology’s Transform Legacy Meters to Create New Efficiencies with LoRaWAN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021   

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Alpha-Omega Technology (AO-T), a leading developer of Internet of Things (IoT) utility metering solutions, has incorporated the LoRaWAN protocol into its new KLAX line of smart meter interface modules for enterprise and consumer utility management. AO-T’s applications leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol enable the simple deployment and retrofit of legacy metering solutions for real-time utility data transfer over LoRaWAN networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005159/en/

Alpha-Omega Technologies leverages LoRaWAN in its metering solution (Photo: Business Wire)

Alpha-Omega Technologies leverages LoRaWAN in its metering solution (Photo: Business Wire)

“Semtech’s LoRa devices offer significant advantages for the smart utilities industry and bring customers the means to quickly, cost effectively and simply transform their legacy applications with long range connectivity,” said Jan Bose, CEO at AO-T. “LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol provide customers an accurate look into their utility use rates, and represent an effective platform for IoT applications in the utility vertical. With this proven IoT platform, AO was able to create a product in KLAX that meets our customers’ needs and delivers a swift return on investment (ROI).”

AO-T’s KLAX module monitors energy and gas use in real time and integrates into existing metering infrastructure without the need for external devices, wires or a power source. KLAX deploys magnetically in less than a minute and leverages a simple optical interface to connect with the meter, reducing installation cost to the customer. This simple retrofit enables the smart, remote management of utility data from meters, which previously required in-person reading. The device utilizes LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol to deliver utility data long range, up to miles from the nearest gateway and deep indoors, creating an effective tool for large-scale business campuses and apartment complexes. Additionally, KLAX collaborated with The Things Industries and Datacake to create web applications providing end users simple, up-to-date access to their usage data. This delivers tangible cost savings by allowing accurate insight into energy use and enabling a targeted approach to reducing waste, bringing savings on monthly bills and reducing environmental impact.

Disclaimer

