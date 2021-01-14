KB Home Names Oren Hershkovich as President of Its North Bay and Central Valley Division

Hershkovich joins KB Home with 18 years of residential development and homebuilding experience, holding various leadership roles with both public and private homebuilders. He has a Business Administration degree with an emphasis in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he graduated with honors.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Oren Hershkovich has been named as its North Bay and Central Valley Division President. In this role, Hershkovich is responsible for the company’s homebuilding operations throughout San Francisco’s North Bay and Central Valley markets, from land acquisition and construction to sales and customer service.

"We are excited to welcome Oren to the KB Home team,” said Rob McGibney, Regional President for KB Home. “His understanding of these markets and experience in homebuilding will help advance our business to further capitalize on the long-term growth opportunities in these regions.”

KB Home has been building in California since 1963 and currently has seven new-home communities in the company’s North Bay region. For more information about KB Home neighborhoods throughout the area, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

