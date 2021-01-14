 

KB Home Names Oren Hershkovich as President of Its North Bay and Central Valley Division

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Oren Hershkovich has been named as its North Bay and Central Valley Division President. In this role, Hershkovich is responsible for the company’s homebuilding operations throughout San Francisco’s North Bay and Central Valley markets, from land acquisition and construction to sales and customer service.

Hershkovich joins KB Home with 18 years of residential development and homebuilding experience, holding various leadership roles with both public and private homebuilders. He has a Business Administration degree with an emphasis in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he graduated with honors.

"We are excited to welcome Oren to the KB Home team,” said Rob McGibney, Regional President for KB Home. “His understanding of these markets and experience in homebuilding will help advance our business to further capitalize on the long-term growth opportunities in these regions.”

KB Home has been building in California since 1963 and currently has seven new-home communities in the company’s North Bay region. For more information about KB Home neighborhoods throughout the area, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

