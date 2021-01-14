 

Immediate Greeting of Customers Plays Key Role in Aftermarket Service Satisfaction, J.D. Power Finds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Saying hello and acknowledging customers upon arrival at an aftermarket service facility can significantly improve customer satisfaction scores, specifically those for full-service maintenance and repair, quick oil changes and tire replacement. Satisfaction scores decline when customers wait more than three minutes before they’re acknowledged, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) StudySM fueled by SurveyMonkey, which was released today.

J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Study

J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Study

“One of every 10 customers waits more than five minutes before speaking with someone at a service facility,” said Chris Sutton, vice president of automotive retail at J.D. Power. “Seeing as how the pandemic has affected service volume, it’s really important to do a great job with the customers who do come through the door. Not being acknowledged can make customers feel that their time isn’t valued. Aftermarket service providers need to ensure someone is available to greet customers when they arrive, even if it’s just to say, ‘hello.’ Otherwise, they run the risk of losing out on return business.”

The study, now in its second year following its debut in 2019, measures customer satisfaction with aftermarket service facilities, providing a numerical index ranking of the highest-performing U.S. aftermarket service facilities. Performance in three segments—full-service maintenance and repair; quick oil change; and tire replacement—is based on the combined scores for seven measures that comprise the vehicle owner service experience. These measures are ease of scheduling/getting vehicle in for service; service advisor performance; service advisor courtesy; service facility; time to complete service; fairness of charges; and quality of work.

In all three segments, customers indicate they were very often greeted immediately: 42% of the time for full-service maintenance and repair; 53% of the time for quick oil change; and 34% of the time for tire replacement. However, among customers in each segment who say they waited three minutes or more—which ranges from 27% to 39%—satisfaction scores decline as much as 219 points (on a 1,000-point scale).

