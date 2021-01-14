 

Ontrak Report Highlights Opportunity for Payers to Engage Seniors with Unaddressed Behavioral Health Conditions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today released a new report, “How to Address the Growing Behavioral Health Crisis Among Seniors,” examining the growing and challenging problem of recognizing and engaging older Americans in need of behavioral healthcare.

One in 5 older adults experience a serious mental health disorder, a number that is expected to double to 15 million by 2030, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. However, these conditions are often hard to spot or are missed entirely among older Americans. This can lead to lower quality of life, worsening chronic conditions, and a risk of death through suicide or substance abuse.

These situations often lead to largely avoidable costs that can approximate four to five times the average healthcare spending of the general healthcare population, according to a recent McKinsey & Company report. Among Medicare enrollees in particular, a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid report found those with both a behavioral health diagnosis and at least two comorbid conditions had double the healthcare costs of those with none of these diagnoses.

“Addressing behavioral health is challenging across all populations, but especially among seniors, whose presenting symptoms may be attributed to expected signs of aging,” said Dr. Judith Feld, National Medical Director of Ontrak. “The challenge is compounded by several barriers, including cultural or personal barriers that may contribute to seniors reluctance to admit to mental health concerns, as well as the fact that nowadays, many older adults are unable to be cared for routinely by loved ones familiar with their physical and mental health and who could readily recognize potential health issues.”

The new report outlines how Ontrak’s AI-driven approach can help health plans identify seniors at risk for high costs from undiagnosed behavioral health conditions and who are most likely to benefit from treatment. Once identified, Ontrak works to remove individuals’ barriers to care and connect them with trained care coaches and in-network behavioral and physical health providers to guide them through an up-to-52-week therapist-led behavior change program. Seniors with unmanaged behavioral health conditions represent a small segment of the population but drive a large portion of healthcare costs. Engaging seniors and others who need help to achieve lasting behavioral health changes not only delivers validated cost savings of 40-50 percent, but also delivers durable health outcomes and industry-leading member satisfaction scores in enrolled populations.

