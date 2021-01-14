Cornerstone Names Chirag Shah Chief Financial Officer

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the appointment of Chirag Shah as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective Feb. 1, 2021. Interim CFO Trish Coughlin will continue in her role as Chief Accounting Officer and will support a seamless transfer of responsibilities to Shah.

Chirag Shah, Chief Financial Officer, Cornerstone (Photo: Business Wire)

Shah is a seasoned finance expert with over 10 years of experience at Cornerstone during which he has served in a number of capacities, including overseeing the company’s corporate strategic planning and budgeting, investor relations, global pricing and corporate development functions. Since joining Cornerstone in 2009, he has helped lead the company through its IPO in 2011, and supported four corporate acquisitions. Shah currently serves as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Growth Markets, where he has led the company’s expansion within the Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ) region, the growth of the company’s Content business and Cornerstone’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) team. Prior to Cornerstone, Shah was an investment banker focused on mergers and acquisitions. He holds an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a B.S. in Finance from Georgetown University.

“I would first like to thank Trish for her excellent leadership as interim CFO and her business partnership with me personally, particularly during the past few months of the pandemic,” said Phil Saunders, CEO, Cornerstone. “We conducted a thorough nationwide search for a new CFO, and Chirag stood out among a strong pool of internal and external candidates. His proven financial leadership and track record of profitable business growth as an operator, combined with his depth of market understanding and experience at Cornerstone, is the right combination to continue growing our business and driving shareholder confidence.”

“I am delighted to step into this role at Cornerstone at this time,” said Shah. “I look forward to continuing to work with Phil and the entire Cornerstone team in this new capacity as we drive toward operational excellence and the continued enhancement of shareholder value.”

Cornerstone will share more about this appointment during its next earnings call scheduled for Feb. 16, 2021.

To learn more about Cornerstone’s Executive Leadership Team, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/company/executives/

