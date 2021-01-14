 

PerkinElmer SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay Receives FDA EUA for Asymptomatic Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced today that its PerkinElmer New Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to test individuals without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19 infection.

According to a new model from The Journal of the American Medical Association’s Open Network developed by researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 60% of total COVID-19 transmissions come from those who have no symptoms, signaling that silent spreaders are the ones most often passing the virus around without knowing it.

For asymptomatic carriers, diagnostic testing is essential to identify infected individuals, and thereby provides a better chance of getting infectious individuals into isolation to avoid spreading the disease further. The ability to quickly identify asymptomatic individuals provides significant public health value. Moreover, based on comparative data released by the FDA, the PerkinElmer test kit has the lowest Limit of Detection (LoD) among the authorized COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests reported, deeming it the most sensitive assay. PerkinElmer’s RT-PCR assay originally obtained FDA EUA in the spring of 2020.

“The data is clear – it’s imperative we have reliable and accurate testing for asymptomatic individuals, especially as we’re seeing new strains of the virus appear that are even more contagious,” said Masoud Toloue, Ph.D., Vice President & General Manager, Diagnostics, PerkinElmer. “PerkinElmer is in a unique position to help this cause, as we’re one of the few suppliers to have an EUA for asymptomatic testing, maintain the most sensitive test on the market along with a strong supply chain, and have the capability to do sample pooling to save time and resources for diagnostic laboratories.”

Previously, the FDA issued EUA to allow sample pooling with the PerkinElmer New Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit to increase the number of individuals who can be tested without increasing resources. Additional testing mechanisms, including the use of saliva as a sample type, are also on the horizon. SARS-CoV-2 testing using saliva is less invasive, reduces the risk of exposure to healthcare workers involved in sample collection, and lessens the need for frequent replacement of personal protective equipment.

PerkinElmer continues to work on the frontlines of improving COVID-19 testing. The Company’s comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 offerings span high throughput RNA extraction, RT-PCR, automation, ELISA, chemiluminescence, time-resolved fluorescence and lateral flow based serology testing.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com

PerkinElmer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: PerkinElmer "For the Better" Der Laborausstatter für Chemie- und Medizintechnik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PerkinElmer SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay Receives FDA EUA for Asymptomatic Testing PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced today that its PerkinElmer New Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to test individuals without symptoms or other …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Applied DNA Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
China National Medical Products Administration Approves Tislelizumab in Combination with ...
Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Michel Doepke: Biotechhoffnungen Moderna, CureVac, BioNTech, Dermapharm, Abivax, PerkinElmer im Check
11.01.21
PerkinElmer Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook; To Hold Earnings Call on Tuesday, February 2, 2021
07.01.21
PerkinElmer to Acquire Oxford Immunotec Global PLC
16.12.20
PerkinElmer to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
7
PerkinElmer "For the Better" Der Laborausstatter für Chemie- und Medizintechnik
05.01.21
9
PERKINELMER INC. SHARES DL 1