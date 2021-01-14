LiveVox, a Leading Cloud-Based Contact Center Platform, to Merge with Crescent Acquisition Corp to Become a Publicly Traded Company in an $840 Million Transaction
LiveVox, a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced it has entered into a merger agreement with Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CRSA), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, LiveVox will become a publicly traded company, and its common stock will be listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “LVOX”.
Founded in 2000, LiveVox is a next-generation contact center platform that seamlessly unifies omnichannel communications, CRM, and WFO functionality into a single cloud-based customer engagement solution. Facilitating over 14 billion interactions annually, LiveVox simplifies the customer engagement process by unifying all conversations and interactions into a single pane of glass, creating a seamless transition for agents across communication mediums. The Company distinguishes itself from its closest competitors by reducing or eliminating the greatest friction points that prospective customers face, including security, compliance, and data integration. By removing these barriers, LiveVox makes the AI and digital applications customers want easy to implement. The Company expects to generate $129 million of revenue in 2021, approximately 26% higher than its 2020 revenue.
“We capitalize on the growing need for support agents to provide an unparalleled customer experience with our unique solutions platform,” said Louis Summe, co-founder & CEO of LiveVox, who will continue to lead the business post-transaction. “Our full-service offering allows our clients to provide their customers with the exceptional relationship management they deserve along with the safety, security and ease of integration they have long come to expect.”
“We believe that LiveVox’s state-of-the-art software, its visionary management and its broad enterprise customer base position it perfectly to accelerate its growth with the visibility and capital from this transaction,” Robert Beyer, Executive Chairman, and Todd Purdy, CEO of Crescent Acquisition Corp, jointly said. “Global conditions have pushed digital transformation to the forefront, and customer-facing businesses are anxious for a decisive leap towards a unified, cloud-based solution. We are also fortunate to have found such an exciting growth opportunity within the portfolio of an industry-leading private equity firm, Golden Gate Capital, who will remain a significant shareholder and partner and continue to guide the Company’s next level of substantial growth in the public markets.”
