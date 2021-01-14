 

Guardant Health to Present Data at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium Showing Value of Liquid Biopsy to Advance Precision Oncology in Early to Late-Stage Colorectal Cancer

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies, will present data highlighting the clinical utility of Guardant Health’s proprietary blood tests to make a meaningful impact on patient care at the upcoming virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium being held January 15-17, 2021.

The presentations will cover the use of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy technology to screen patients for colorectal cancer through to treatment for advanced disease.

“It is increasingly becoming evident that the value of our liquid biopsy in advanced cancer extends beyond simply tumor mutation profiling. The data presented further demonstrates the value of assessing molecular response to treatment, ushering in a new age of adaptive management of disease progression,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health CEO. “Additionally, it is exciting to share advances being made with our Guardant Reveal blood test. This new offering will enable oncologists to improve the care of early-stage cancer patients by identifying high-risk patients that will benefit from adjuvant treatment and by detecting recurrent disease months earlier than current standard of care methods. We also look forward to sharing progress being made with our LUNAR-2 registrational grade ECLIPSE trial for the early detection of colorectal cancer in average-risk adults.”

Data being presented:

  • Clinical utility of Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI to detect clinically actionable mutations, tumor mutational burden, and molecular response (changes in circulating tumor DNA [ctDNA] associated with treatment effect) in metastatic colon, colorectal, and ductal adenocarcinoma cancers. (Abstracts: #61, #119, #423)
  • Status of the COBRA (NCT04068103) interventional study using the new Guardant Reveal liquid biopsy for ctDNA informed adjuvant therapy in resectable stage II colon cancer. Guardant Reveal is the first blood-only liquid biopsy for residual disease detection and recurrence monitoring. The company expects to make Guardant Reveal commercially available in Q1 2021. (Abstract: TPS #148)
  • Progress of the LUNAR-2 10,000 patient prospective study, ECLIPSE (NCT #04136002), which is expected to complete enrollment in 2021. The regulatory grade study is designed to evaluate the performance of LUNAR-2 to detect colorectal cancer in average-risk adults compared to screening colonoscopy. (Abstract: TPS #142)
  • Value of GuardantINFORM real-world clinical-genomic platform in enabling detailed outcomes research to accelerate the development of targeted cancer therapeutics for advanced colorectal cancer. Guardant Health and its collaborators explored the genomic landscape of these cancers, examined the heterogeneity of treatment regimens (both before and after comprehensive genomic profiling with Guardant360) and demonstrated the ability to examine associated clinical outcomes for these patients. (Abstract: #39)

