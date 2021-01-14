Guardant Health to Present Data at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium Showing Value of Liquid Biopsy to Advance Precision Oncology in Early to Late-Stage Colorectal Cancer

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), along with leading academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies, will present data highlighting the clinical utility of Guardant Health’s proprietary blood tests to make a meaningful impact on patient care at the upcoming virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium being held January 15-17, 2021.

The presentations will cover the use of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy technology to screen patients for colorectal cancer through to treatment for advanced disease.