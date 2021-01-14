 

Playboy to Participate in the 17th Annual NobleCon Investor Conference

14.01.2021, 14:00   

Playboy Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company” or “Playboy”), one of the largest and most recognizable lifestyle brands in the world, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate virtually in NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021. CEO Ben Kohn will present on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 at 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend. Please visit www.noblecon17.com for more information.

Playboy recently announced it would return to the public markets via a merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: MCAC) (“Mountain Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company. For more information about the transaction, please visit www.mcacquisition.com.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek http://www.channelchek.com next month.

About Playboy

Playboy is one of the largest and most recognizable global lifestyle platforms in the world, with a strong consumer business focused on four categories comprising The Pleasure Lifestyle: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. Under its mission of Pleasure for All, the 67-year-old Playboy brand drives more than $3 billion in global consumer spend and sells products across 180 countries. Playboy is one of the most iconic brands in history.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp's efforts to identify a prospective target business was not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company focused on operating businesses in North America. Visit https://www.mcacquisition.com/.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com, an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

