Medallia Integration to Slack Revolutionizes Employee Engagement & Collaboration

According to a 2019 survey , 91 percent of businesses use messaging apps for team collaboration and Slack is a dominant choice in a large percentage of the organizations surveyed. As companies increasingly invite employees to share their business-changing ideas and innovations, the integration between Crowdicity and today’s messaging tools makes it easier than ever to engage employees in a ‘work from anywhere’ world.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced Medallia Crowdicity, the company’s crowdsourcing solution, now offers seamless integration with Slack, enabling organizations to capture breakthrough employee ideas from within the messaging and collaboration tool employees are using today.

“Crowdicity has transformed how we connect our T-Mobile headquarters teams with our retail frontline – which includes thousands of corporate employees and dealers in our line-up! We now have the ability to proactively crowdsource feedback on any topic from all parts of our business (HR, systems, uniforms, devices, offers, and more). The feedback, ideas, and sometimes pain points help us drive the change that is needed to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world,” said Jeff Whitney, senior program manager at T-Mobile.

“Until now, there has been no easy way to fully engage with, and crowdsource innovative ideas from, employees, and our customers are delighted with the ease of use and rapid stream of innovation from those who know customers best - employees. Being able to crowdsource ideas seamlessly from widely used corporate messaging platforms dramatically increases employee engagement and drives breakthrough business results,” said Sarika Khanna, executive vice president and chief product officer for Medallia.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005375/en/