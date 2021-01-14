GAN Announces First Sportsbook Engine Customer

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money Internet gaming and online sports betting industries, today announced that it has signed its first Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with an existing client to provide its new ‘Coolbet’ sportsbook engine, which is currently being technically integrated for U.S. deployment by GAN, for operational rollout in the Commonwealth of Virginia as an internet-only mobile-first sports betting experience, subject to regulatory approvals and operator client licensure. The LOI is non-binding and contingent on the client being awarded an Internet sports betting license in the Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as other factors.

“Since we announced our acquisition of Coolbet in November, we have seen significant interest from both current and prospective clients in our newly acquired sportsbook engine and associated managed trading services. Principle integration of this new offering into our industry-leading B2B technology platform is now underway and expected to be operationally deployed here in the U.S. with the expected launch of online sports wagering in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We are excited to further expand our relationship with this current partner, which has applied for an Internet sports betting license in the Commonwealth of Virginia, citing GAN as their nominated platform provider. This agreement further validates our strategic decision to expand our platform capabilities through the acquisition of Coolbet. We look forward to the exciting opportunities we expect to see in 2021 as we bring our augmented platform solution into the U.S. market that now includes one of the best sports betting technologies and end user customer experience operating in the world today.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future business opportunities as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005377/en/