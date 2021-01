The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 11, 2021; Leadership to Present at 2021 CAGNY Conference on February 16, 2021

The earnings release, supplemental materials, and audio of Kraft Heinz’s question-and-answer session can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com . A replay will be available following the event through the same website.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A press release and supplemental materials will be issued before the market opens. Kraft Heinz management will then host a live question-and-answer session with analysts beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Company also announced that Chief Executive Officer Miguel Patricio and members of the executive leadership team will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference, to be held virtually at 3:10 p.m. EST, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. At that time, the webcast presentation can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event through the same website.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

