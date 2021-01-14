 

Enphase Energy and Solar Optimum Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Solar Optimum, an Enphase Installer Network Platinum member, will start offering Enphase Storage systems, with a team dedicated to growing Enphase storage adoption and promoting Enphase’s all-in-one solar plus storage products as the premier home energy management solution. Solar Optimum has been an award-winning storage solutions provider since 2016 and has served solar customers in California since 2008.

Solar Optimum will begin its deployment of Enphase Storage with homeowners across Southern California. The expansion of the partnership between the two companies will include closer collaboration on engineering, training, marketing, and customer support. The Enphase Storage systems deployed by Solar Optimum will support partial and whole-home backup and feature the capability for integration with generators.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Enphase into home energy storage and deliver the highly reliable yet brilliantly simple Enphase Storage solution to our customers,” said Arno Aghamalian, president and CEO at Solar Optimum. “We firmly believe that our customers will benefit from the resilience and energy independence possible with Enphase Storage, and we look forward to our expanded partnership with Enphase.”

Enphase Storage provides a grid-agnostic system and fail-safe design with multiple, redundant microinverters in each Enphase Storage device and a cooling system with no moving parts for maximum reliability. The system makes use of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safe operation through excellent thermal stability, backed up by a UL9540A fire safety certification. Enphase Storage owners have the power of extensive insight into their solar and storage performance with the Enphase Enlighten energy management platform, the ability to go off-grid through the Enlighten mobile app, and the confidence of a maintenance-free battery system with a 10-year limited warranty.

Seite 1 von 2


Enphase Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enphase Energy and Solar Optimum Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Solar …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Enphase Energy and Sunnova Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage
16.12.20
Upstart Power Announces Investment for Residential Fuel Cell Technology from Clean Tech Leaders

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
517
Enphase Energy - erster Microinverter IPO