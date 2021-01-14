Enphase Energy and Solar Optimum Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Solar Optimum, an Enphase Installer Network Platinum member, will start offering Enphase Storage systems, with a team dedicated to growing Enphase storage adoption and promoting Enphase’s all-in-one solar plus storage products as the premier home energy management solution. Solar Optimum has been an award-winning storage solutions provider since 2016 and has served solar customers in California since 2008.



Solar Optimum will begin its deployment of Enphase Storage with homeowners across Southern California. The expansion of the partnership between the two companies will include closer collaboration on engineering, training, marketing, and customer support. The Enphase Storage systems deployed by Solar Optimum will support partial and whole-home backup and feature the capability for integration with generators.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Enphase into home energy storage and deliver the highly reliable yet brilliantly simple Enphase Storage solution to our customers,” said Arno Aghamalian, president and CEO at Solar Optimum. “We firmly believe that our customers will benefit from the resilience and energy independence possible with Enphase Storage, and we look forward to our expanded partnership with Enphase.”

Enphase Storage provides a grid-agnostic system and fail-safe design with multiple, redundant microinverters in each Enphase Storage device and a cooling system with no moving parts for maximum reliability. The system makes use of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safe operation through excellent thermal stability, backed up by a UL9540A fire safety certification. Enphase Storage owners have the power of extensive insight into their solar and storage performance with the Enphase Enlighten energy management platform, the ability to go off-grid through the Enlighten mobile app, and the confidence of a maintenance-free battery system with a 10-year limited warranty.