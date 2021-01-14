 

Tattooed Chef Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Warrant Redemption Increases Cash Balance by $124 Million; Cashless Exercise Mitigates Dilution and Simplifies Capital Structure

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding publicly held warrants (the “Public Warrants”) that remain unexercised immediately after 5:00 p.m. New York City time on February 16, 2021, the date for redemption fixed by the Company. Under the terms of the warrant agreement governing the public warrants (the “Warrant Agreement”), the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding public warrants if the last sales price of the Company’s common stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period. This share price performance was achieved as of January 11, 2021.

Sam Galletti, Tattooed Chef’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased to streamline our capital structure and enhance our cash position by eliminating the Public Warrants. We have received $124 million of cash from warrant exercises to date, and now our cash balance is well over $200 million, which provides us greater financial flexibility and opportunities to invest in strategic growth initiatives. In addition, by invoking the cashless exercise alternative in our redemption notice, we have mitigated further dilution to our stockholders. Instead of 20 million shares being added to our Common Stock outstanding, by virtue of the cashless exercise only 15.3 million shares will be added, assuming cashless exercise of all outstanding Public Warrants. We took action on the first day allowed under the terms of the Warrant Agreement and we believe this decision will enhance long-term stockholder value.”

In accordance with the Warrant Agreement, the Company's Board of Directors has elected to require that all Public Warrants be exercised on a cashless basis. Accordingly, holders may no longer exercise Public Warrants in exchange for payment in cash of the $11.50 per share exercise price. Instead, a holder exercising a Public Warrant will be deemed to pay the $11.50 exercise price by the surrender of 0.4883 of a share of common stock that such holder would have been entitled to receive upon a cash exercise of each Public Warrant. Accordingly, by virtue of the cashless exercise of the Public Warrants, exercising warrant holders will receive 0.5117 of a share of the Company’s common stock for each Public Warrant surrendered for exercise.

Seite 1 von 4


Tattooed Chef Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tattooed Chef Announces Redemption of Public Warrants Warrant Redemption Increases Cash Balance by $124 Million; Cashless Exercise Mitigates Dilution and Simplifies Capital StructurePARAMOUNT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
10
Tattooed Chef Reports Record Preliminary Revenue for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020