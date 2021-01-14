Tattooed Chef Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

Warrant Redemption Increases Cash Balance by $124 Million; Cashless Exercise Mitigates Dilution and Simplifies Capital Structure

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding publicly held warrants (the “Public Warrants”) that remain unexercised immediately after 5:00 p.m. New York City time on February 16, 2021, the date for redemption fixed by the Company. Under the terms of the warrant agreement governing the public warrants (the “Warrant Agreement”), the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding public warrants if the last sales price of the Company’s common stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period. This share price performance was achieved as of January 11, 2021.



Sam Galletti, Tattooed Chef’s Chief Executive Officer said, “We are pleased to streamline our capital structure and enhance our cash position by eliminating the Public Warrants. We have received $124 million of cash from warrant exercises to date, and now our cash balance is well over $200 million, which provides us greater financial flexibility and opportunities to invest in strategic growth initiatives. In addition, by invoking the cashless exercise alternative in our redemption notice, we have mitigated further dilution to our stockholders. Instead of 20 million shares being added to our Common Stock outstanding, by virtue of the cashless exercise only 15.3 million shares will be added, assuming cashless exercise of all outstanding Public Warrants. We took action on the first day allowed under the terms of the Warrant Agreement and we believe this decision will enhance long-term stockholder value.”

In accordance with the Warrant Agreement, the Company's Board of Directors has elected to require that all Public Warrants be exercised on a cashless basis. Accordingly, holders may no longer exercise Public Warrants in exchange for payment in cash of the $11.50 per share exercise price. Instead, a holder exercising a Public Warrant will be deemed to pay the $11.50 exercise price by the surrender of 0.4883 of a share of common stock that such holder would have been entitled to receive upon a cash exercise of each Public Warrant. Accordingly, by virtue of the cashless exercise of the Public Warrants, exercising warrant holders will receive 0.5117 of a share of the Company’s common stock for each Public Warrant surrendered for exercise.