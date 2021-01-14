Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at NobleCon17 Virtual Event

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (“Onconova”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer, today announced that Steven Fruchtman, MD, President & CEO, will present a Company overview at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets Seventeenth Annual Small and Microcap Investor Conference being held virtually January 19 th and 20 th . The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation, or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com .

Date: Wednesday, January 20th at 4:30p EST (Track 1)

20-minute presentation

20-minute live video breakout / Q&A immediately following the scheduled presentation

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website (www.onconova.com), and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek (www.channelchek.com) next month.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.

Onconova Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.

Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S. to commence in the first half of 2021. Onconova’s product candidate oral rigosertib is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 investigator-initiated study targeting patients with KRAS+ lung adenocarcinoma in combination with nivolumab. Preclinical work with rigosertib in COVID-19 is ongoing as well. Although some preclinical experiments with rigosertib in cellular models demonstrated marked inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication, we do not anticipate conducting clinical trials with rigosertib in COVID-19 without securing additional funding. For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research-driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.