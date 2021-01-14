Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at NobleCon17 Virtual Event
NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (“Onconova”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for
patients with cancer, today announced that Steven Fruchtman, MD, President & CEO, will present a Company overview at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets Seventeenth Annual Small and Microcap
Investor Conference being held virtually January 19th and 20th. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation, or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com.
Presentation Details
Date: Wednesday, January 20th at 4:30p EST (Track 1)
- 20-minute presentation
- 20-minute live video breakout / Q&A immediately following the scheduled presentation
A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website (www.onconova.com), and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek (www.channelchek.com) next month.
About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.
Onconova Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products for patients with cancer. The Company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation.
Onconova’s novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S. to commence in the first half of 2021. Onconova’s product candidate oral rigosertib is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 investigator-initiated study targeting patients with KRAS+ lung adenocarcinoma in combination with nivolumab. Preclinical work with rigosertib in COVID-19 is ongoing as well. Although some preclinical experiments with rigosertib in cellular models demonstrated marked inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication, we do not anticipate conducting clinical trials with rigosertib in COVID-19 without securing additional funding. For more information, please visit www.onconova.com.
About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.
Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research-driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management, and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.
0 Kommentare