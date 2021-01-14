Xenon Pharmaceuticals Outlines Key Milestone Opportunities and Planned Leadership Transition in 2021

Phase 3 XEN496 “EPIK” Clinical Trial Initiated in Patients with KCNQ2-DEE, a Rare Orphan Pediatric Disease

BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today outlined its key milestone opportunities and plans for a leadership transition in 2021, with all changes anticipated to take effect in June 2021 at the time of the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders. As part of the leadership transition, Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will step down from his current role as Chief Executive Officer and assume the new role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Michael Tarnow, current Chair of the Board, who will not be standing for re-election at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. Mr. Ian Mortimer, who currently serves as President and Chief Financial Officer, will be appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer and will also be nominated for election as a director at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. Concurrent with these appointments, Ms. Sherry Aulin, Xenon’s current Vice President, Finance, will be appointed Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Dawn Svoronos will be appointed Lead Independent Director of the Board.

Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “As co-founder of Xenon, I am proud of Xenon’s immense progress over the years, resulting in one of the most robust and novel neurology-focused therapeutic pipelines in our industry. I have forged a strong partnership with Ian, who has been integral to Xenon’s growth and a key strategic partner in building our company and pipeline, as well as our strong balance sheet. Xenon is in excellent shape and, as a founder and long-time CEO, this is a natural leadership transition that will allow me to focus on a strategic role while continuing to work closely with Ian and the rest of the leadership team as we execute on Xenon’s plans for the continued advancement of our pipeline programs. In addition, I want to extend my deep gratitude to Michael Tarnow for his more than 20 years of service as a member of Xenon’s Board since the company’s inception. We have all benefitted immensely from Michael’s guidance, leadership and mentorship as Board Chair.”