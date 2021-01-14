Ameritek Ventures, Inc., Is Now Pink Current and Has Reorganized as a Technology Holding Company

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTC: ATVK), a company focused on developing and launching innovative technology manufacturing products for businesses and governments, announced today that it is now current on its financials with OTC markets. This marks a new beginning for the company. It will now continue its fiber optic business and enter into new businesses as a holding company. Ameritek Ventures will be an acquirer of technology manufacturers and innovative products. Additionally, the shareholders have appointed a new chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors: Dr. Shaun Passley. Over the coming days, the company will be laying out its growth plans. Stay tuned.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., has over 20 years of experience in the software industry and has more than 10 years of experience running public companies. Dr. Passley has been the president of different companies and the chief executive officer, and chairman of the board of directors of Epazz, Inc . ticker: EPAZ, and ZenaTech, Inc.

Dr. Shaun Passley obtained his bachelor of science in finance at DePaul University in 2000, his master of science in information technology from DePaul University in 2006, his master’s in business administration from Benedictine University in 2007, his master of science in product development from Northwestern University in 2011, his doctor of philosophy from Benedictine University College of Business in 2014 and his master of law in intellectual property in 2016 from Northwestern University.

In his doctoral dissertation, he studied, investigated, analyzed and compared the general growth process of four technology companies: Microsoft, Google, Apple and Oracle. The study examined the founders, backgrounds, beginnings and business decisions that led them to become the technology giants they are today. In his research, Dr. Passley formulated the general growth process model, which comprises 10 levels, and the growth strategies of build, borrow, buy and abroad at each level. Through this research, Dr. Passley proved that tech entrepreneurs must gradually go through the 10 levels and growth strategies for their ideas to succeed. He explained that there are no “aha” moments when it comes to developing and growing a business. It is a steady process of trial and error.