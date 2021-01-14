Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure

The feedback was provided in response to a request made by Lexicon following the completion of the SOLOIST and SCORED studies relating to the potential submission of an NDA based on the results of such studies, taking into account their early close-out and other considerations. This regulatory feedback clears a key hurdle for partnership discussions around sotagliflozin in heart failure and enables a potential NDA filing in 2021.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) announced today that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory feedback that the results of its SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 clinical studies can support a new drug application (NDA) submission for an indication to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in adult patients with type 2 diabetes with either worsening heart failure or additional risk factors for heart failure.

Lonnel Coats, Lexicon’s president and chief executive officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference today at 2:50 p.m. ET. A webcast of the event will be available in the “Events” section of the Lexicon website at www.lexpharma.com.

About the SOLOIST and SCORED Studies

SOLOIST was a multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating the cardiovascular efficacy of sotagliflozin versus placebo when added to standard of care in 1,222 patients with type 2 diabetes who had recently been hospitalized for worsening heart failure. The primary endpoint was the total number of events comprised of deaths from cardiovascular causes, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in patients treated with sotagliflozin compared with placebo.

SCORED was a multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating the cardiovascular efficacy of sotagliflozin versus placebo when added to standard of care in 10,584 patients with type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease with eGFR of 25 to 60 ml per minute per 1.73 m2 of body-surface area, and risks for cardiovascular disease. The primary endpoint was the total number of events comprised of deaths from cardiovascular causes, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in patients treated with sotagliflozin compared with placebo.