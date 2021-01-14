Xalles Announces New Executive Team Members

Xalles Holdings has appointed Karen Nguyen as its Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Ms. Nguyen will lead the corporate marketing strategy for Xalles Holdings and will support each operating subsidiary through marketing tools, systems, and standards. Using her 15 years of experience in key corporate marketing roles and consulting business, Ms. Nguyen will drive a focused agenda across the Xalles Holdings portfolio.

WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, announces that it has added key members to the senior management team.

A growth-focused leader, Ms. Nguyen brings a multi-faceted career as a marketeer and successful entrepreneur. Prior to her consulting practice advising clients across high-technology, finance, government, and retail, Ms. Nguyen was head of Worldwide Partner Marketing for Western Digital. In this dual role, she was instrumental in launching channel marketing programs across 90 countries and managed teams in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Prior to Western Digital, Ms. Nguyen was part of the Global Strategic Alliances team at Experian Marketing Services that identified fintech acquisitions and performed due diligence. She received her Bachelors and MBA from University of California, Irvine.

Everett Doolittle has been appointed as the President of Xalles Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Holdings Inc. As President, Mr. Doolittle will apply his 25 years of fintech business development experience in his new role, responsible for leveraging the technology and intellectual property of the X2X system for financial transaction reconciliation to grow the licensing and payment auditing business.

Mr. Doolittle led the business development of a technology based, financial supply chain management and eCommerce payment system called “PowerTrack” for U.S. Bank which evolved to a multi-bank payment network in a joint venture with Visa called “Syncada”. He also launched the “Financial Services Offshore Practice” supporting finance related corporate back office functions for UnitedHealth Group, UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Both international initiatives re-engineered operations, systems and workflow, including the process of invoice processing, audit and payment.