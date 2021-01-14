 

Tinley’s Partners with MARS Distribution and HQ to Enhance its Cannabis Beverage Supply Chain Solutions for Clients in California

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY, OTC: TNYBF) (“Tinley's” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with MARS Distro, a subsidiary of Headquarters (“Mars HQ”), to create comprehensive supply chain solutions for its co-packing clients in California. The combination of Tinley’s state of the art cannabis beverage manufacturing facility with Mars HQ’s robust sales and logistics services enables a best-in-class solution for formulation, manufacturing, sales, warehousing, last-mile logistics and other operational challenges commonly faced by cannabis beverage companies in the state. Further, Mars HQ has taken delivery of 25 pallets of Tinley’s products, including the Company’s next-generation, ready-to-drink “Tinley’s Tonics” carbonated products.

Next-generation Tinley’s Tonics include juniper & tonic “Juniper Sky”, agave and grapefruit “Flying Dove”, agave and lime “Stone Daisy” and the spicy ginger “Flying Mule”.  The Flying Mule won the #1 drink at this year’s Emerald Cup in California.  Tinley’s Tonics are micro-dosed with Emerald Triangle-grown cannabis and Pineapple Jack Sativa terpenes. Non-alcoholic, vegan, gluten-free and 30 calories or less.  Now available through Mars HQ. 

A key logistical challenge faced by California’s cannabis beverage makers is the size and weight restrictions placed on cannabis-compliant delivery vehicles – which are typically designed for smaller, smokable products. Mars HQ employs unique, special-purpose vehicles designed for heavy and oversized pallet loads, thereby making them favorably positioned for effective long-haul and last-mile beverage distribution to all major markets in the state. These vehicles are already deployed for several of the state’s leading cannabis brands.

Further, Mars HQ will operate out of the beverage-specific distribution space adjacent to Tinley’s Long Beach manufacturing facility when this new distribution area becomes fully licensed, in addition to utilizing Mars HQ’s own statewide network of warehouses. With warehousing, manufacturing, and distribution ‘under one roof’, the significant time and cost of first-mile delivery to an off-site distributor is eliminated.   Mars HQ will also operate the Company’s own vans to further increase capacity for last-mile deliveries in the vicinity of the facility, including the densely populated Orange County and Los Angeles markets.

