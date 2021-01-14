 

Cocrystal to Present at the 3rd Annual reimagine Health Research Symposium

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces that its President Sam Lee, Ph.D. will be making a presentation at the virtual 3rd Annual reimagine Health Research Symposium, University of Arizona College of Medicine, being held January 21, 2021.

During a presentation titled “Application of structure-based drug design platform technology for developing broad spectrum COVID-19, influenza, and HCV antivirals,” Dr. Lee will discuss the use of the Company’s platform technology to develop broad-spectrum antiviral inhibitors.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to present Cocrystal’s enabling technology as used for HCV, influenza and COVID-19 drug discovery,” said Dr. Lee. “Last month we announced the selection of a lead compound for further development against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, as we advance our COVID-19 program.”

About the reimagine Health Research Symposium

The 3rd Annual reimagine Health Research Symposium will focus on current topics in the areas of intervention and prevention of important diseases that are impacting humankind. It will emphasize approaches for a variety of diseases and crises—including COVID-19, cardiovascular disease, cancer, opioid addiction and the need to develop novel antibiotics. Attendees will learn from and engage with leading experts who will present and discuss contemporary treatment and prevention strategies in the areas of drug discovery, vaccine development, addiction management and the use of artificial intelligence, as well as the ethical and social factors contributing to these approaches. The reimagine Health Research Symposium is co-sponsored and planned by the Arizona Biomedical Research Centre, the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix Research Office and the Flinn Foundation. More information about the symposium is available here.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
310-691-7100
jcain@lhai.com

