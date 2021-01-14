Centerra Gold 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed live at Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com . Presentation slides of the fourth quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) will host a conference call and webcast of its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday February 24, 2021. The results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The recording can be accessed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21989633. In addition the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold’s website www.centerragold.com.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates three mines, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

