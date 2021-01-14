 

Centerra Gold 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) will host a conference call and webcast of its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday February 24, 2021. The results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

  • North American participants may access the call toll-free at +1 (888)-754-4430.

  • International participants may access the call at +1 (416)-641-6701.

The conference call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed live at Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com. Presentation slides of the fourth quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The recording can be accessed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21989633. In addition the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold’s website www.centerragold.com.

About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia. Centerra operates three mines, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0e6c1532-f35b-400e-98c8- ... 

CONTACT: For more information:
John W. Pearson
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 204-1953
john.pearson@centerragold.com

Centerra Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Centerra Gold 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call and Webcast TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) will host a conference call and webcast of its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday February 24, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Centerra Gold Reports 2020 Gold Production of 824,059 Ounces Exceeding Annual Guidance
04.01.21
Centerra Gold Announces New Corporate Credit Facility
16.12.20
Orion to Acquire Centerra Gold’s 50% Interest in the Greenstone Gold Mines Partnership

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
854
Centerra Gold - Gewaltiges Nachholpotential