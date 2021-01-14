WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of Quebec

“Securing entry into Quebec, one of Canada’s most populated provinces, alongside a well-reputed local partner in ROSE represents an important part of our plan to expand the presence and availability of our Color Cannabis products,” said George Scorsis, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, WeedMD. “Congratulations to the ROSE team for recently securing its licence, and the Color team for adding this market to the WeedMD family. With our robust distribution network now covering over 85 per cent of Canada, we’re thrilled to be introducing Quebec residents to our line up of products via the SQDC.”

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. ( TSX-V:WMD ) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“ WeedMD ” or the “ Company ”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce the expansion of its adult-use brand Color Cannabis into the province of Quebec. WeedMD entered into a sales, marketing and distribution agreement with Quebec-based cultivator ROSE LifeScience Inc. (“ROSE”) to bring the Company’s adult-use products to consumers in Quebec through the Société québécoise du cannabis (“SQDC”) commencing in early 2021.

“We are excited to bring Color Cannabis’ product line to Quebecers and proud of our association with WeedMD given their reputation and pedigree as an industry-leading cultivator and producer of beloved cannabis products in Canada,” said Davide Zaffino, President and Chief Financial Officer, ROSE LifeScience. “With the Color brand, we are continuing to fulfill our long-standing goal of elevating the cannabis industry in Quebec.”

In addition to Quebec, WeedMD’s cannabis products are available in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with more provinces expected to be added in 2021.

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.



As a private Quebec company, founded by a group of seasoned executives with extensive experience in highly regulated industries, ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Quebec benefits from the responsible production, sale and use of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing and logistics, ROSE plays a key role in the Quebec market. ROSE not only produces remarkable cannabis, but also offers complete marketing services to selected producers to encourage diversified offerings in the Quebec market.