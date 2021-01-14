 

ATM Subsidiary, Sonoran Flower CBD Company, Acquirers Omni Potent Meds, an Arizona Craft Cannabis Grower

TUCSON, AZ, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT), announced today that it's subsidiary, Sonoran Flower has acquired Omni Potent Meds, A Craft Cannabis grower. This acquisition expects to set Sonoran Flower apart in the Arizona Cannabis industry offering a quality product when adult use becomes legal on January 19th. Sonoran Flower looks to sell Omni Potent Meds products wholesale to all dispensaries across the state as a Craft Brand catering to the connoisseur. Omni’s Product line consists of flower, gel caps, edibles, vapes and wax.

“This is a huge benefit to the company as the Omni Potent Meds Brand has an established customer base in Arizona which will help as we look to expand into the Cannabis market by growing and distributing Cannabis to dispensaries in Arizona,” stated Lee Katterman, CEO of ATM.

The passing of Cannabis for recreational use in Arizona with the passage of Arizona's Proposition 207 - the measure that legalizes recreational use of cannabis throughout the state. This passage of 207 along with the House voting to Decriminalize the use of Cannabis, goes hand in hand with President-elect's promise to decriminalize cannabis on a federal level. ATM will actively update its shareholders on its progress in this business space.

About Sonoran Flower LLC. https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage.

About Amethyst Beverage:https://www.amethystbeverage.com/

Amethyst Beverage, a Reno, NV based business, was established in October 2016 mostly as a directive to support a Philanthropy effort toward Cancer associated with Children and Adults. A portion of all sales will be contributed to several organizations nationally.

Currently, Amethyst Beverage is the only water in the marketplace to carry Patented, USDA Organic, Vegan and Kosher certifications, and is also the only flavored (Strawberry/Watermelon, Orange/Mango, Pineapple/Coconut, Cran/Razz, Cucumber/Mint and Peach) alkaline water with fulvic acid containing 70 ionic minerals as well.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

