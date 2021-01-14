 

DarkPulse, Inc Executes Finder’s Agreement with NYC Brokerage Firm

The company is seeking capital for acquisitions and expanding operations

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology-security company focused on the laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, railroad, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety, today announced it has engaged a NYC Brokerage firm to assist the company with raising funds via traditional banking methods. The brokerage firm will act via a finder’s agreement to assist the Company with raising capital to be utilized for settlement of previous toxic debt, acquisitions and expansion of the Company’s operations.

“We have engaged a large brokerage firm to assist the company in raising non-toxic funding to execute plans related to acquisitions, settling previous toxic debt, and expanding the business,” said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of DarkPulse. “In order to expand operations locally and internationally, the Company requires short and long term funding capacity. We believe this agreement will position the Company for growth.”

The Company continues to explore additional potential opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expand its global market position.

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

