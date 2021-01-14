 

MedX Holdings Inc. Provides 2021 Update and Outlook Ahead of Cannabis Legislative Changes

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH), a branding and acquisition company focused on the emerging hemp and cannabis industry, today issues a corporate update and outlook against the backdrop of the January 2021 legislative session in Texas.

Currently, 15 states and Washington D.C. permit marijuana for adult recreational use, while 36 states allow it for medical purposes. Ahead of the January 2021 legislative session, Texas lawmakers have pre-filed several bills that would expand the state’s medicinal cannabis program and add it to the list of states legalizing adult-use.

MEDH, now headquartered in Austin, Texas, continues to prepare for these impending legislative changes, finalizing agreements and advancing relationships that will support its growth-by-acquisition strategy and vertical integration.

Anticipating that full legalization is inevitable, the Company’s franchise development team is preparing an aggressive growth campaign to re-introduce cannabis to an expanded marketplace. Management projects that the convergence of coffee and cannabis products will be an effective way to reach consumers previously hesitant to cannabis consumption.

Additionally, the Company’s farming assets will begin planting and farming hemp this spring with first harvest expected in the second quarter of 2021.

“We hope to complete our plans to merge and acquire internal and external brands and entities in Q2 and throughout the remainder of 2021,” stated MEDH CEO Hans Enriquez. “We look forward to a favorable outcome of the legislative session and expect expansion to the hemp and medical program in Texas. We are excited to execute our operational strategies in 2021 and prepare for the next phase of growth.”

About MedX Holdings Inc.

MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: MEDH) is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing and franchising while providing solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Contact:

MedX Holdings Inc.
(737) 777 0420
Info@MedXHoldings.co
Follow us on Twitter @MedX_Holdings
www.MedXHoldings.co


Disclaimer

