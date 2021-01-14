 

Xbox Co-Founder, Otto Berkes, Appointed to Bubblr Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

Author, Renowned Innovator, and Accomplished Executive

London, UK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Otto Berkes as a member of the Company’s Advisory Board, effective January 1st, 2021.

Since 2019, Mr. Berkes has served as Chief Executive Officer of Acendre Inc., a company focused on the design and development of enterprise software offering automation, intelligence, and analytical reporting solutions to manage recruitment, onboarding, measurement, engagement, and development of employees. Mr. Berkes’ distinguished career includes eighteen years at Microsoft where he was a co-founder of Xbox, from initial stages of hardware and software development and prototyping, to leading technical strategy and co-leading market and business-development strategy through the initial startup stage. Following his Xbox efforts Mr. Berkes held numerous senior positions at Microsoft leading the development and deployment of hardware and software innovation in computer graphics, home entertainment, mobile devices, and cloud services. 

Following his tenure at Microsoft, Mr. Berkes spent approximately four years at HBO where he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer spearheading the company’s digital transformation and development of the HBO GO video streaming platform.  In 2015 Mr. Berkes became Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at CA Technologies where he was responsible for in-house incubation of next-generation products through the CA Accelerator. He led Operation Tensor, a three-year, company-wide business transformation initiative aimed at shifting the majority of the company’s revenues to a subscription-based model.

“We’re thrilled to have Otto Berkes join the Bubblr team as a member of our Advisory Board as we continue to develop Bubblr into an ethical option for anyone using the internet,” stated Steven Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Bubblr.  “Mr. Berkes’ accomplishments in both technology and executive leadership are well known throughout our industry and we look forward to his contribution to the success of Bubblr.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xbox Co-Founder, Otto Berkes, Appointed to Bubblr Advisory Board Author, Renowned Innovator, and Accomplished Executive London, UK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board