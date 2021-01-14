 

Sysco Announces New 2025 Seafood Sustainability Commitments

Continues Industry-Leading Alliance With World Wildlife Fund to Elevate Standards, Build Consumer Trust

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today announced an expanded commitment to improve the sustainability of its seafood procurement practices and standards in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF). These new commitments build on past successes and continue to advance Sysco’s position as a global leader in seafood sustainability, set high standards for the seafood industry, establish long-term sustainability goals, and build consumer trust.

Through its continued collaboration with WWF, Sysco will expand the current responsible sourcing program for its U.S. broadline business to also include sourcing for its specialty and Canadian broadline business, as well as increase the purchase of certified responsible seafood. It also adds new commitments to prohibit the sale of endangered species, advance its traceability work and help address deforestation. Specifically, Sysco’s commitments include achieving by the end of 2025:

Improving Sourcing

  • Sourcing 100% of its top 15 (by volume) wild-caught Sysco Portico Brand seafood species groups from fisheries that are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), in MSC full assessment, or in a comprehensive Fishery Improvement Project (FIP), and source at least 85% of this top 15 volume from fisheries that are MSC certified
  • Sourcing 100% of Sysco Portico Brand canned or pouched tuna products from fisheries that are MSC certified, in MSC full assessment, in a comprehensive FIP, or from companies that are members of the International Seafood Sustainability Association, and source at least 25% of this volume from fisheries that are MSC certified
  • Sourcing 100% of its top five (by volume) aquaculture Sysco Portico Brand seafood species groups from farms that are certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), in ASC full assessment, in a credible Aquaculture Improvement Project , or at a minimum Best Aquaculture Practices 2-star certified, and source at least 20% of this top five volume from farms that are ASC certified

Advancing Traceability

  • Engaging with suppliers of Sysco Portico Brand farmed shrimp products to ensure supply chains are traceable to the farm’s geographic location and address issues of deforestation or conversion of natural ecosystems (i.e. mangrove ecosystems and other natural wetlands)
  • Working with WWF to adopt key traceability principles and build on the work of the Global Dialogue on Seafood Traceability

Protecting Endangered Species

