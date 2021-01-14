Sysco Announces New 2025 Seafood Sustainability Commitments

Continues Industry-Leading Alliance With World Wildlife Fund to Elevate Standards, Build Consumer Trust

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today announced an expanded commitment to improve the sustainability of its seafood procurement practices and standards in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF). These new commitments build on past successes and continue to advance Sysco’s position as a global leader in seafood sustainability, set high standards for the seafood industry, establish long-term sustainability goals, and build consumer trust.

Through its continued collaboration with WWF, Sysco will expand the current responsible sourcing program for its U.S. broadline business to also include sourcing for its specialty and Canadian broadline business, as well as increase the purchase of certified responsible seafood. It also adds new commitments to prohibit the sale of endangered species, advance its traceability work and help address deforestation. Specifically, Sysco’s commitments include achieving by the end of 2025: