Super League Has a Banner 2020; Surpasses 2 Billion Video Views

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, saw incredible success in pandemic-challenged 2020, surpassing a whopping 2 billion video views , which is nearly 20 times the number in 2019.

The company saw significant increases in audience engagement, launched Virtualis Studios and delivered nearly 300 episodes of original content

2020 proved to be a year of huge growth for Super League, particularly in audience engagement. Compared to 2019, the company achieved:

Nearly 3 million registered users , roughly 3 times last year’s total and surpassing the goal of 2 million the company set for 2020.

2.4 million social followers across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch, which is nearly 6 times 2019's total.

72 million hours of total gameplay across all platforms, nearly 5 times 2019's total.



To serve the massive increase in demand for quality gaming contact, Super League delivered 290 episodes of original content across Snapchat and Instagram, which is almost 5 times the amount of content produced in 2019.

In addition, the company also launched Virtualis Studios, a fully-virtual production studio providing proprietary, state-of-the-art, scalable solutions for video, television, and branded content. In 2020, Virtualis was tapped to provide remote production services for awards shows, commercial shoots, branded esports tournament broadcasts and more.

“In a year of uncertainty, Super League was able to quickly -- and nimbly -- respond and recover. We delivered a strong second half of the year, providing avid gaming fans the content they craved and advertisers material reach to the elusive Gen Z and Millennial audience,” says Ann Hand, Chairman and CEO of Super League Gaming. “Our business model is stronger, and 2021 is looking better than ever.”

“2020 required a level of focus and dedication we are fortunate to have maintained, which enabled us to build exciting momentum as the year progressed,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer for Super League Gaming. “The result has been the expansion of our commercial partnerships, our audience, and our content business, all of which are poised for further growth.”

With the pending launch of Super League Arena, a monthly invitational esports tournament broadcast series featuring many of the world’s top game titles, the company will continue to celebrate and reward amateur and semi-pro players as they strive to reach the next level of competition. Super League Arena Featuring Valorant will be live on SuperLeagueTV on Twitch on Thursday, January 21st.