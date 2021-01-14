 

Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel Diagnostic Markers and Drug Targets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 14:00  |  68   |   |   

  1. Preliminary readout on Saphyr validation study for brain cancer presents path to solid tumor LDT
  2. Saphyr outperforms Oncoscan array for structural variation and copy number variation detection in solid tumors
  3. Saphyr provides comprehensive and clear picture of structural variation in solid tumors, which has not been possible to date with NGS or array
  4. Saphyr offers large opportunity for discovery of new therapeutic targets and prognostic markers in cancer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that day three of its five-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium featured six Saphyr users presenting their results and experiences using the Saphyr system for optical genome mapping (OGM) to analyze solid tumor genomes. The presentations by scientists and clinicians from leading hospitals and medical research institutions in Europe and the US discussed results on a variety of solid tumors such as cancers of the head and neck, brain, breast, liver, and the eye. All six studies showed that Saphyr enables for the first time a complete and clear picture of structural variation in the genome and provides opportunity for the discovery of novel cancer drivers, therapeutic targets, and prognostic markers, something which has not been possible to date with next-generation sequencing (NGS) and array platforms.

Dr. Jim Broach, Director of the Penn State Institute for Personalized Medicine presented on HPV-induced head and neck cancer, one of the few cancers on the rise in the US while most other cancers continue to decline. OGM allowed his team to reconstruct complicated genomic changes that next-generation sequencing hasn’t been able to identify. He concluded that Saphyr is a powerful tool to identify and characterize viral integration in tumors and that it can detect the genome instability associated with HPV integration.

Dr. Adrian Lee, Director of the Institute for Precision Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh presented on his use of OGM to study invasive lobular breast cancer, the sixth most common cancer in women. Using Saphyr, he was able to reconstruct extremely complex chromosome-wide rearrangements as well as clinically important single gene deletions. He stated that cancer genomics has long focused on small point mutations simply because the structural variants (SVs) were not accessible with next-generation sequencing tools, and he believes that OGM will allow for the discovery of therapeutic targets and diagnostic markers from SV data. He concluded that large structural variants are common in breast cancer and have important clinical value, that Saphyr can detect copy number changes as well as the standard single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) arrays and that additionally it can detect all other SV types genome-wide as well.

Seite 1 von 4


Bionano Genomics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel Diagnostic Markers and Drug Targets Preliminary readout on Saphyr validation study for brain cancer presents path to solid tumor LDTSaphyr outperforms Oncoscan array for structural variation and copy number variation detection in solid tumorsSaphyr provides comprehensive and clear …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
K9 Gold Corp. Identifies New High Priority Targets in Emerging Central Newfoundland ‘Gold Belt’
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Bionano Genomics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement
13.01.21
Day Two of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Outperforms Standard Cytogenetics in Heme Malignancies, is Less Expensive, Provides Actionable Information Faster, in Single Assay
12.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
12.01.21
Day One of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Customer Progress in Applications Development in Prenatal Testing, Validation Against Traditional Cytogenetics and Resolution for Undiagnosed Patients
11.01.21
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in Pathogenesis and Outcomes in Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients Using Bionano’s Saphyr System
11.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest Event Yet to Showcase Saphyr’s Utility in Genome Analysis for Genetic Disease and Cancer
08.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $88.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
07.01.21
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
04.01.21
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of Professor Temple Grandin, Who Has Brought Awareness to Autism Spectrum Disorder Through Her Activism
30.12.20
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.01.21
236
Bionano Genomics: Novogene adaptiert das Saphyr System von Bionano Genomics u. erweitert sein Dienst