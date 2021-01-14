 

KwikSweep Runs Full Rubbish Removal Services in London during Pandemic And Donates to Charity to Support Health Organisations and Families

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of disruption to individuals and businesses alike. The restrictions enforced by the UK government have meant that many services are delayed or even paused due to staff shortages, a lack of resources or reduced work hours.

Fortunately, multi-award-winning London Rubbish Removal Company KwikSweep continue to provide essential services like waste removal for key businesses and organizations such as the NHS, local London Councils, property management companies and more. Their operations will continue fully with their commitment to help keep London clean and safe.

They are also still providing household waste clearance and old furniture removal services for homes throughout lockdowns because they understand that environmental health is critical at this challenging time.

Why Rubbish Removal Services are Vital During a Pandemic

Everyone knows what the government wants people to do to reduce the spread of the virus: wash your hands, keep your distance, stay at home. This inevitably means that more people will work from home, self-isolate and stay in, generating more household waste, which could also contain contagious tissues and other litter that could potentially spread the virus, if not removed professionally.

Many London residents have witnessed the strain local authorities are under currently with limited rubbish collections due to staff needing to self-isolate just being one of the many reduced community services. Overflowing bins containing contaminated rubbish could contribute to the spread of the virus inside the community through pests being infected for example.

How KwikSweep Helps Individuals, Families and Organisations during Lockdowns

KwikSweep can help with household waste collections carried out safely, following guidelines set out by the health department. They recommend putting all personal junk (such as tissues) into double-bagged bin bags. These should be sprayed with disinfectant and stored in a safe place away from areas where children or pests could encounter it for the following 72 hours before it can be collected by them.

When KwikSweep collect household or (home) office garbage, they recommend leaving it outside the property where possible, ensuring everyone's safety. If their professional collectors need to enter a property, they keep their social distance of 2 meters while wearing masks and gloves and ask the client to remain in another room while they clear the rubbish.

