 

TransWorld Selects Full Span of Calix Platforms and Services to Build the Ultimate Rural Broadband Business

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that TransWorld Network, Corp. (TWN) has selected end-to-end solutions and services from Calix to accelerate its fiber-network buildout across the U.S. The company plans to add a new fiber-based business model and will use Intelligent Access EDGE, Revenue EDGE, and Calix Services to differentiate its subscriber service offerings and drive growth. By embracing this comprehensive set of Calix offerings, the multi-regional wireless internet service provider (WISP) is transforming its broadband network to fiber-to-the-home, simplifying its business, and growing its value.

One of the largest WISPs in the country, TWN has delivered fixed wireless broadband connectivity to rural U.S. communities (through local utilities) for more than two decades. To meet the continued demand for high-speed broadband connections, TWN turned to the Calix Professional Services team for guidance on how to achieve the kind of bandwidth scalability only possible with fiber. The TWN team, guided by Calix Services experts—who routinely work with CSPs of every size and type across all networks and service-delivery lifecycles—have invested in the Intelligent Access EDGE and the AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge System to simplify its build of new networks.

The Intelligent Access EDGE enables TWN to reduce network complexity by consolidating subscriber-facing functions using the AXOS Subscriber Management Module (SMm). This simplified operations model enables rapid integration capabilities of AXOS, which means TWN has delivered subscriber services within four weeks of network installation (per new community). In addition, by deploying 10G XGS-PON using the E9-2, with 2.5 Gigabit uplinks into subscriber homes, TWN is securing a key competitive edge.

“For more than 20 years, we have helped local utilities keep their communities on the right side of the digital divide, but as subscribers demand more advanced network services, we need to reevaluate our business model as well,” said Ami Rodriguez, vice president of sales and marketing for TransWorld Network, Corp. “Calix is the only company with a comprehensive solution that shares our view of the network, recognizes the need to evolve to meet increasing bandwidth demands, and delivers the true carrier-grade solutions we need to make our fiber transformation a reality. Working with Calix Services enables us to roll out the right network on time and on budget to ensure we deliver unmatched broadband services to all our customers as efficiently as possible. We look forward to growing our partnership with Calix as we continue to expand our network to more rural communities.”

