Pioneer Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes; Jagged Peak Energy LLC Issues Conditional Notice of Full Redemption for Its 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2026

The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used, as described more fully below, (i) to refinance certain senior notes issued by Parsley Energy, LLC and certain of its subsidiaries (the “Parsley Issuers”), which became wholly owned subsidiaries of Pioneer on January 12, 2021 as a result of the completion of Pioneer’s acquisition of Parsley Energy, Inc., and (ii) for general corporate purposes.

The refinancing transactions include the redemption of all outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2025 of the Parsley Issuers on or about January 29, 2021, for an aggregate redemption price of approximately $1.13 billion, pursuant to previously issued conditional notices of redemption. In addition, Pioneer expects to redeem all outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by Jagged Peak Energy LLC, a subsidiary of Parsley Energy, LLC, on January 29, 2021, pursuant to a conditional notice of redemption issued in connection with the Offering, at a make-whole redemption price estimated to be approximately $515.8 million in the aggregate. Each of the foregoing redemptions is subject to a financing condition, which is expected to be satisfied upon completion of the Offering.

In addition, on December 30, 2020, Pioneer announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) for any and all of the Parsley Issuers’ 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and 4.125% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes” and, together with the 2027 Notes, the “Tender Offer Notes”), which will expire on January 28, 2021. As of January 13, 2021, the early tender date for the Tender Offers, $520.4 million principal amount of the 2027 Notes and $254.6 million principal amount of the 2028 Notes had been validly tendered under the Tender Offers, which would have an aggregate purchase price if accepted in the Tender Offers at the scheduled expiration date of $843.7 million, excluding accrued interest. Completion of the Tender Offers is subject to satisfaction of certain other conditions set forth in the offer documentation, including a financing condition that is expected to be satisfied upon completion of the Offering. The Offering is not conditioned on completion of the Tender Offers.