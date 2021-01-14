 

Grey Cloak Tech Fuel4Thought Migraine Formula Results Published in World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 14:30  |  67   |   |   

Fuel4Thought proprietary formulation pilot study reduced the number of Migraine episodes by 39% and the average duration by 61%

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB:GRCK) – (soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. pending a corporate name change), a company engaged in proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products, is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), demonstrated exceptional results from its pilot Migraine study† for its proprietary Fuel4Thought (F4T) formulation.

“We all know someone who suffers from Migraines with over 40 million people affected in just the United States,” stated Duke Pitts, President. “This pilot study shows that the F4T formulation could provide a natural non-prescription alternative that is totally unique in today’s marketplace and will join our current F4T Brain Booster in 2021. These two products will be a significant part of attaining our sales goals in the future.”

The investigators, Robert Firger, former Professor at University of Connecticut, Neil Wolkodoff, PhD, and Gerald Haase, MD, were pleased with the significant results. The pilot study showed a reduction of episodes by 39%, duration by 61%, days lost due to migraine by 60%, and a combined measure of other symptoms decreased by an average of 32%.

Robert Firger, medium chain triglyceride researcher and co-developer of the study product, stated, “This ultimate version of our migraine formulation was developed over several years and based on validated scientific principles and extensive investigation. Benefits for a number of neurological and cognitive issues were previously documented so while the encouraging outcome from this initial trial was not totally a surprise, the magnitude of the positive effects was very gratifying.”

Lead author, Dr. Neil Wolkodoff, added, “During this global pandemic, we were successfully able to modify migraine evaluation instruments into a hybrid format that could be utilized electronically at a distance for the safety of the subjects as well as the research team. It was also critical to have this study peer-reviewed by medical experts and achieving the important goal of having it published in a prestigious scientific journal such as The World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews was key from the credibility standpoint.”

Seite 1 von 3


Grey Cloak Tech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grey Cloak Tech Fuel4Thought Migraine Formula Results Published in World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews Fuel4Thought proprietary formulation pilot study reduced the number of Migraine episodes by 39% and the average duration by 61%LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB:GRCK) – (soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Draganfly Begins Process to List on NASDAQ
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Victory Square Technologies to Implement Normal Course Issuer Bid Share Buy-Back Program in 2021
AMD to Report Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional ...(1) 
Intuitive Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Inaugural Drilling Program Set to Launch at Hawkins; High-Grade Trench Results Reported Up to 9.6 ...
Mason Graphite Announces Initial Governance Changes and Grant of Stock Options
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Grey Cloak Tech Completes Successful Pilot Study on its Fuel4Thought Migraine Formula with Positive Results