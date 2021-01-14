Grey Cloak Tech Fuel4Thought Migraine Formula Results Published in World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews

Fuel4Thought proprietary formulation pilot study reduced the number of Migraine episodes by 39% and the average duration by 61%

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTCQB:GRCK) – (soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. pending a corporate name change), a company engaged in proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products, is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), demonstrated exceptional results from its pilot Migraine study† for its proprietary Fuel4Thought (F4T) formulation.



“We all know someone who suffers from Migraines with over 40 million people affected in just the United States,” stated Duke Pitts, President. “This pilot study shows that the F4T formulation could provide a natural non-prescription alternative that is totally unique in today’s marketplace and will join our current F4T Brain Booster in 2021. These two products will be a significant part of attaining our sales goals in the future.”

The investigators, Robert Firger, former Professor at University of Connecticut, Neil Wolkodoff, PhD, and Gerald Haase, MD, were pleased with the significant results. The pilot study showed a reduction of episodes by 39%, duration by 61%, days lost due to migraine by 60%, and a combined measure of other symptoms decreased by an average of 32%.

Robert Firger, medium chain triglyceride researcher and co-developer of the study product, stated, “This ultimate version of our migraine formulation was developed over several years and based on validated scientific principles and extensive investigation. Benefits for a number of neurological and cognitive issues were previously documented so while the encouraging outcome from this initial trial was not totally a surprise, the magnitude of the positive effects was very gratifying.”

Lead author, Dr. Neil Wolkodoff, added, “During this global pandemic, we were successfully able to modify migraine evaluation instruments into a hybrid format that could be utilized electronically at a distance for the safety of the subjects as well as the research team. It was also critical to have this study peer-reviewed by medical experts and achieving the important goal of having it published in a prestigious scientific journal such as The World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews was key from the credibility standpoint.”