 

Citrix Tops in Customer Support

For the fifth straight year, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been recognized as a leader in customer support. The company today announced that it has earned Global Rated Outstanding Support certifications for both its assisted and self-service support offerings from the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), the world's leading organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology services.

“TSIA’s Global Rated Outstanding Assisted Support certifications are designed to recognize organizations that achieve the highest industry standards for customer support,” said Tom Pridham, TSIA’s SVP Global Accounts & Advisory Services. “Citrix has consistently demonstrated industry leadership in assisted customer support delivery, and this year, we are also pleased to honor them for the self-service support options they have introduced as part of their ongoing program innovation.”

The TSIA Operational Best Practices (OBP) program is a rigorous certification process that rates the capabilities of customer support organizations across all aspects of their operations, including more than 196 best practices. Auditors conducted a thorough inspection of Citrix and its processes, reviewing important procedures and inspecting support outcomes and determined that the company’s assisted and self-service support processes exceeded industry benchmarks.

“TSIA’s Global Rated Outstanding designation is further evidence that customers can rely on Citrix to deliver superior technical support, including effective handling of phone, email, chat, and online support submissions,” Pridham said.

The 2020 Rated Outstanding Assisted Support certifications are the latest in a string of accolades that Citrix has received for the strength of its support and services programs, including:

  • The NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for World Class Excellence in Customer Service for Support five-years running.
  • The TSIA STAR Award for Best Practices in Knowledge Management and Best Practices in Service Offer Development.

“The success of any business is measured by the success of its customers and the results it can help them to achieve,” said Hector Lima, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience Services, Citrix. “In 2020, our customers faced some of the most challenging circumstances they’ve ever had to manage, and in response, we reimagined our customer support operations to enrich the resources and experiences we provide and drive positive outcomes for their business. We are pleased to be recognized by TSIA for our efforts and will continue to evolve and innovate our support and services offerings to position our customers for success.”

