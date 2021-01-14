 

Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.01.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that the Company will present at the NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Annual Investor Conference, taking place virtually January 19-20. Genprex’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Varner, will virtually deliver a company overview, including recent progress made on its upcoming clinical trials, to participating investors.

Event: NobleCon17
Presentation Date: Tuesday, January 19
Presentation Time: 3:45 p.m. EST – Track 1
Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3oAVY1c

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available for replay on the Company's website (www.genprex.com) for a period of time following the conference, and the replay will also be available as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek at www.channelchek.com next month.

Noble Capital Markets recently released a report on Channelchek, its small and microcap database titled, “The Most Studied Research, Most Popular Videos, and Most Read Articles of 2020.” The report reviewed Channelchek’s most popular content from 2020, and found that a research note on Genprex took the number one spot for being the most read research report of the year.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone.

13.01.21
Genprex Achieves Major Manufacturing Milestone for REQORSA Immunogene Therapy for Upcoming Trials to Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
24.12.20
Genprex, Inc. Announces Closing Of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules Without Warrants
22.12.20
Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules, Without Warrants
22.12.20
Genprex Completes Manufacturing Scale-Up for Clinical-Grade Production of REQORSA Immunogene Therapy for Upcoming Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 Clinical Trials For Lung Cancer

24.12.20
100
GNPX - FDA-Fast-Track Designation für Gentherapie gegen Lungenkrebs